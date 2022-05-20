ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Tukwila Police emphasis patrols aim to crack down on shoplifting, drug use

q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTukwila Police Department said thieves ransacking local...

www.q13fox.com

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police arrest suspect in May 19 homicide

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives and forensic staff have identified, arrested a suspect in connection to a May 19 homicide. According to Tacoma Police Department, on May 19 at 10:13 p.m., South Sound 911 received a call from a residence that someone had been shot near the corner of E. Fairbanks St. and E. M St. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tukwila, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Tukwila, WA
q13fox.com

Barricaded suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A domestic violence assault suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after a five-hour standoff with police. According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), a suspect barricaded himself inside the Overlook at Lakemont Apartments while officers on scene negotiated to get him to surrender. People living in the surrounding units were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested after repeatedly trying to run over 2 people in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE - Seattle Police arrested a man in Capitol Hill last weekend for reportedly driving on the sidewalk and trying to hit two people with his car. Authorities say around 2 a.m. Saturday, the suspect got into an argument with a street performer and used a racial slur. A man and woman nearby confronted the suspect, who threatened them.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifting#Crime#Tukwila Police Department
q13fox.com

Man suspected of stealing car in Ballard with 5-year-old child still inside

SEATTLE - A repeat offender is accused of stealing a car with a five-year-old child still inside, just days after being released from jail. According to the King County Prosecutor's Office, Ryan Lee Popplewell is suspected of stealing a car in Ballard, while a child was still sitting inside. Investigators say the boy's father jumped into the right rear window, and witnesses nearby tried to help. Popplewell got out and ran off, allegedly pepper spraying one of the witnesses following him, then returned to a tent before Seattle Police arrested him.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Anti-harassment protection order filed against Pierce Co. sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. - An attorney representing a Black newspaper carrier who is suing Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer has filed a temporary anti-harassment protection order against the sheriff. The order, filed by attorney Vonda Sargent, went into effect Monday. Sargent alleges that Troyer followed Sedrick Altheimer on several occasions...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

Four teenagers shot while in car in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after four teens were shot Saturday in South Tacoma. Officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of S. 56th St. and Yakima Ave. According to Tacoma Police, four teenagers - ages 15 to 17 - and an 18-year-old were in a car...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 16-year-old shot in the neck at Federal Way park

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck Saturday at a park in Federal Way. Officers were called to the report of shots fired just after 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove Park. According to Federal Way Police, officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

'They are not protecting our kids'; Family devastated by 11-year-old girl's death following school altercation

TACOMA, Wash. - The grandfather of Lenyia, an 11-year-old Ford Middle School student, says the family is devastated following her death at the hospital this weekend. A spokesperson for the Franklin Pierce School District says that there was an altercation at Ford Middle School prior to her hospitalization that involved the student. Now the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether it's related.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy