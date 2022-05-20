Tukwila Police emphasis patrols aim to crack down on shoplifting, drug use

SEATTLE - A repeat offender is accused of stealing a car with a five-year-old child still inside, just days after being released from jail. According to the King County Prosecutor's Office, Ryan Lee Popplewell is suspected of stealing a car in Ballard, while a child was still sitting inside. Investigators say the boy's father jumped into the right rear window, and witnesses nearby tried to help. Popplewell got out and ran off, allegedly pepper spraying one of the witnesses following him, then returned to a tent before Seattle Police arrested him.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO