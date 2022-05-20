ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

There aren’t as many Delawareans as the census counted

By Ken Mammarella
 5 days ago

Delaware’s 2020 census may have been overcounted. Photo by Getty Images.

The 2020 census counted 967,000 Delawareans, but a new followup analysis by the U.S. Bureau includes Delaware as one of 14 states with statistically significant miscounts, concluding there are really only maybe about 917,000 Delawareans.

The bureau’s traditional followup involved a survey of 161,00 housing units and a lot of number crunching. And in Delaware’s case, adjusting the count by 5.45% is really only the middle of a wide band of estimates.

“We estimated undercounts for Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas,” the bureau said in its 22-page report, with a more reader-friendly explanatory slide deck running than 50 pages. “We estimated overcounts for Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Utah.

“The post-mortem will not change the official state-by-state results of the census, which said 331,449,281 people were living in the United States in 2020,” The New York Times reported . “Nor will it alter the allotment of seats in the House of Representatives or the map boundaries in state and local political districts, which are redrawn every 10 years using census results.”

Roll Call, which focuses on news inside the Washington Beltway, speculated that if the latest numbers were used in redistricting – which they won’t be – Florida and Texas would each gain another seat in the U.S. House.

Census numbers also matter in guiding more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually, Roll Call said.

“Census Bureau officials are quick to point out that their report does not get into what caused these net over- and undercounts by state,” NPR said , but media outlets and stakeholders were also quick to point out that many undercounted states were ones with conservative governments that did not publicize participation in the census.

Town Square LIVE News

Paid family and medical leave ‘the law of the land’ in Delaware

Rep. Debra Heffernan, the bill’s House sponsor, holds SS1 for SB 1 after it was signed by Gov. John Carney Tuesday. (Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE News) Delaware has become the 11th state to offer a paid family and medical leave program to new parents, caregivers, and those with serious illnesses. Flanked by lawmakers and activists, Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s top doctor to step down

Dr. Karryl Rattay will leave her post as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health on June 30.  Rattay took the job in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. She is currently the nation’s longest-serving public health director. “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said Friday. “I am grateful ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Child care bonuses set at $1,000; registry to open soon

The Department of Education is finalizing a registry that will allow child care workers in Delaware to apply for the direct financial relief they were promised six months ago. They may not get as much as initially expected. By estimating the number of providers who would qualify for assistance, Gov. John Carney and the Delaware Department of Education in Nov. ... Read More
Politics
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

Jurassic times call for Jurassic measures: DE to designate state dino

Delaware’s state fruit is the strawberry. The state tree is the American holly. The state flower is the peach blossom and the state beverage is milk.  Soon, Delaware may add a state dinosaur and reptile to the list.  The House Administration Committee released two bills Wednesday to designate the dryptosaurus as the state dinosaur and the green turtle as the ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware House votes to legalize marijuana possession

The Delaware House of Representatives has passed a bill to legalize marijuana in the First State.  Well, sort of.  What the bill does House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, would make it totally legal to possess one ounce or less of marijuana, except for those who are under the age of 21.  Under the bill, possession of ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Pete du Pont remembered as great governor, even better dad

He was a tonic in human form – a stimulant for all who had the pleasure of his company. That’s how Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post columnist George Will described the late Pierre “Pete” du Pont Friday.  Hundreds gathered at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in the Hotel duPont for a celebration of life service nearly a year after the former ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Teacher compensation bill aims to strengthen educator pipeline

  Riding fears that COVID-19 drove teachers from classrooms and worries over Maryland saying it will pay starting teachers $60,000 by 2026, a bill designed to change teacher pay in Delaware sailed through the state Senate Thursday. It will go to the House Education Committee next. Sponsored by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, SB 100 would create a 15-member Public Education ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Ruh-roh: Bill filed to fine barking dogs in Delaware

Image: Getty Images Pro Delaware dog owners could soon be slapped with barking tickets if their pups don’t shut up. A bill filed in the House of Representatives would ban dogs from terrierizing communities by barking, whining or howling for a period of 15 minutes — or intermittently for 30 minutes or more. The bill is set to be considered by ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

State would conduct firearm background checks under proposed law

A bipartisan bill to put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases has been filed in the Delaware General Assembly.  House Bill 423, sponsored by Rep. Larry Mitchell, D-Elsmere, would reinstitute Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, known as FTAP. Federal law allows states to conduct background checks through a state agency instead of directly through ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

DOE chief Holodick honors 2022 Secretary Scholars

    In a tradition that dates nearly 40 years, the secretary of education at the Delaware Department of Education has published a list of Secretary Scholars. This year, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick honored 89 high school seniors across the state with the award. In a press release, he called the students the kind of leaders the state needs ... Read More
