ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

There aren’t as many Delawareans as the census counted

By Ken Mammarella
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago

Delaware’s 2020 census may have been overcounted. Photo by Getty Images.

The 2020 census counted 967,000 Delawareans, but a new followup analysis by the U.S. Bureau includes Delaware as one of 14 states with statistically significant miscounts, concluding there are really only maybe about 917,000 Delawareans.

The bureau’s traditional followup involved a survey of 161,00 housing units and a lot of number crunching. And in Delaware’s case, adjusting the count by 5.45% is really only the middle of a wide band of estimates.

“We estimated undercounts for Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas,” the bureau said in its 22-page report, with a more reader-friendly explanatory slide deck running than 50 pages. “We estimated overcounts for Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island and Utah.

“The post-mortem will not change the official state-by-state results of the census, which said 331,449,281 people were living in the United States in 2020,” The New York Times reported . “Nor will it alter the allotment of seats in the House of Representatives or the map boundaries in state and local political districts, which are redrawn every 10 years using census results.”

Roll Call, which focuses on news inside the Washington Beltway, speculated that if the latest numbers were used in redistricting – which they won’t be – Florida and Texas would each gain another seat in the U.S. House.

Census numbers also matter in guiding more than $1.5 trillion in federal spending annually, Roll Call said.

“Census Bureau officials are quick to point out that their report does not get into what caused these net over- and undercounts by state,” NPR said , but media outlets and stakeholders were also quick to point out that many undercounted states were ones with conservative governments that did not publicize participation in the census.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Delawareans#The U S Bureau#The New York Times#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Indy100

US congressman reveals heartbreaking question his child asked after Texas shooting

Yesterday (24th May), a gunman in Texas killed nineteen children and two adults in a shooting at a primary school.The attack took place in the south Texas city of Uvalde at Robb Elementary School which teaches children who are aged seven to 10.The horrifying mass shooting comes less than two weeks after 10 people were shot and killed by a white supremacist at a New York supermarket.The proximity of the tragic shootings has not evaded even the youngest and most innocent minds who have had to bear witness to them.California Congressman Eric Swalwell made the point all too clearly, as...
TEXAS STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
2K+
Followers
978
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy