Toddler dead after being left in vehicle at daycare
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched. The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he...www.wvlt.tv
Man found guilty of convincing Knoxville woman to commit suicide while he watched. The man convinced the woman to shoot herself on camera while he...www.wvlt.tv
RIP little man. My question is how does this happen. I raised 2 by myself and I was far from a perfect parent but I never forgot my children in a car how do you forget that you have a child with you
Comments / 11