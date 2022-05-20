ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Avian flu moving through Idaho, kills more than 50 birds at Kuna animal sanctuary

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvian influenza is killing birds across the...

www.ktvb.com

104.3 WOW Country

Second Only To Alaska, Idaho Has the Most….

Even though Boise and a lot of the Treasure Valley is feeling more and more congested outside of our capitol city area there is a TON of wilderness in Idaho. As it turns out outside of Alaska, Idaho is the state with the largest area of remote and rugged wilderness in the United States.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two grizzlies euthanized after frequently seeking food in East Idaho residential neighborhoods

ISLAND PARK — Idaho Fish and Game in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on May 21 euthanized a sow grizzly and a yearling male after they had become food-conditioned and increasingly sought out human food sources. The sow and yearling began frequenting residential neighborhoods where they became habituated to human food sources after receiving multiple food rewards from porches, unsecured garbage cans and vehicles. The sow grizzly...
ISLAND PARK, ID
KTVB

Idaho's first nurse practitioner

The 41-year-old mother of five opened Stanley's first emergency clinic on Father's Day of 1972. Marie Osborn spent the next 30 years serving her community.
STANLEY, ID
KTVB

Boise Airport prepares for record summer travel season

BOISE, Idaho — After adding several new flights this year, the Boise Airport is anticipating a record-breaking number of travelers passing through during the summer travel season. Summer is always a busy time for air travel, but several factors are contributing to the recent growth. "Our 2022 passenger counts...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: White Lives Matter group is recruiting members in Idaho

An Idaho prosecutor’s office has made law enforcement agencies aware of a so-called White Lives Matter group that is recruiting members in north central Idaho. Nick Woods, an investigator with the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, compiled information about the group and sent it to the Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police last week. His efforts were prompted by two masked individuals displaying a banner with the message “It’s great to be white” at the corner of 21st and Main...
LEWISTON, ID
KIVI-TV

Instability creating active weather in southern Idaho

Saturday's high temperatures reached the mid-60s in both the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley. Throughout the day, cold atmospheric air mixed with warmer air closer to the ground causing instability creating conditions for isolated precipitation, especially in higher elevations and especially towards the late afternoon and evenings. There could be isolated thunderstorms with this activity .
BOISE, ID
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Bury a Beloved Pet in Your Yard in Colorado?

It's never easy to say goodbye to a beloved pet, and losing them can be one of the hardest moments in anyone's life. If a furry companion does cross over the rainbow bridge, its human might consider having a funeral or burial in their backyard. But is burying a pet on your property actually legal to do in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

10 Things That Shock People After Moving to Idaho

We all know and love our state, whether we're a native or we've come from another state. There's a reason why Idaho is the fastest-growing state in the country. Once people figure out that living in Idaho is not the same as living in Indiana or Iowa, they appreciate the magic of the Gem State's natural beauty.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Frightening Boise Road Rage Incident Goes Viral [Video]

Editors Note: The following content, including the video footage obtained with explicit permission from the owner, involves a local traffic incident in Boise, Idaho. Our staff spent the weekend deciding whether or not to share this footage. Ultimately, with the video now viral, we have made the decision to share--however, we do fully understand that some feel there may be substance abuse and/or mental health issues involved in this incident. We have no context around the circumstances and want to express how seriously we take the issues of mental health and substance abuse. We hope that all involved are safe.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Answering the million-dollar question: why one city in the Treasure Valley has so many million-dollar homes

EAGLE, Idaho — It's no secret, the cost of housing in Idaho keeps growing. So much so that Zillow reported Idaho, along with Montana and Tennessee gained million-dollar cities for the first time. For perspective, most million-dollar cities are in large coastal regions, like Los Angeles and San Francisco. But in Ada County, from May of 2021 to May of this year 880 million dollar homes were sold, and nearly half of them were in Eagle.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise man accused of killing woman in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 23-year Boise man is accused of killing a woman in Nampa over the weekend. Nampa Police says officers were called out to S. Drifter Loop on Sunday morning for a report of a shooting. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Julie Isabel Martinez of Buhl, was taken to a local hospital but she did not survive her injuries.
NAMPA, ID

