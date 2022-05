Mike and Judy Muetz were married at St. Clements Church in Berkeley on April 7, 1972. Although they had known each for a while wedding plans did not seem to be in the future. They had ignored each other for 10 years prior, attending the same Sea Scout events and going off to college, but then met up again at Tinsley Island for a Sea Scout rendezvous. Their first date was to go boat shopping in Sausalito. Two months later Judy flew to Germany to visit Mike in the Army. That trip led to an engagement and four months later the couple got married.

