With its sights on the future, the Franklin Special School District entered into a whole new dimension Friday. Make that two dimensions, actually, as the district held a couple of ribbon cuttings for new additions that are now open and operational. Students, staff, Board of Education members and many others were on hand for ceremonies marking the opening of a new gymnasium at Poplar Grove Elementary School Friday morning and a “state-of-the-art” performing arts center later that afternoon.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO