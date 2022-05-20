ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Avian flu moving through Idaho, kills more than 50 birds at Kuna animal sanctuary

KUNA, Idaho — Avian influenza killed more than 50 birds at Dominifarm Animal Sanctuary in Kuna after a sick goose infected the rest of the birds. "The goose looked completely alright," Dominifarm Owner Dominique Delobbe said. Dominifarm welcomed in the goose on Monday, May 9th. Within 48 hours,...

