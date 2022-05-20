ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies fan uses Ja Morant's words during physical therapy sessions

localmemphis.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jade, a huge Memphis Grizzlies fan, suffers from cerebral palsy and is using Ja Morant's words of wisdom as she goes through physical therapy sessions. She tweeted that she accomplished 15 steps, standing...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Kevin Garnett roasts Lakers for coaching search: ‘They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches’

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to seek out a new head coach, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is ripping them by implying that their efforts shouldn’t be taken seriously. The reason for Garnett’s dismissive attitude toward the Lakers is based on reports that the team has narrowed its search to three candidates. That trio consists of former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Agrees With A Fan On Twitter Who Suggested That A Healthy Grizzlies Team Would've Won The Championship

The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Would Send Bucks Backup PG George Hill to Grizzlies

The Milwaukee Bucks did not achieve their goal of repeating as NBA Champions. Instead, they were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics in seven games. While there were many reasons why the team did not meet its goal, one of them was poor backup point guard play. When George Hill was acquired by the Bucks in free agency, many expected the 2019 version who was one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Instead, Hill had the worst season of his career, shooting just over 30% from three. As the Bucks look towards retooling their roster, they may be looking to move Hill and his $4 million contract via trade. Bleacher Report proposed a trade that would send the veteran point guard to Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

John Salley Boldly Claims Stephen Curry Isn't The Greatest Shooter Of All Time: "His Dad Was A Hell Of A Shooter, Larry Bird Was A Hell Of A Shooter."

Steph Curry is widely acknowledged as the best three-point shooter of all time. He crossed Ray Allen during the regular season and has made more threes than any other player in the history of the game. The way his shooting has changed the game over the last few seasons as well means that most people would agree that his legacy in terms of shooting is set in stone.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Doubts Shaquille O'Neal Can Coach Lakers Due To His Work Ethic: "This Is Not A Knock Against Him Because He Was Great, But He Was Gifted Great."

Nowadays, Shaquille O'Neal has established himself as one of the better NBA analysts. Fans love to see Shaq's unique takes and hilarious moments on the 'Inside The NBA' show each day. While Shaq might be this lovable former player now, during his playing days, he was a nightmare for his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Young Kevin Durant: "He Is Coming. You Talk About Kobe Or LeBron And Who Is The Best, Kevin Durant Is Gonna Sneak In The Back Door."

In the long history of the NBA, there have been many amazing players who have graced the court with their talent. But only a handful of them can be truly considered as the greatest players of all time. The likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant are usually the first names that pop up in someone's head when discussing that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Reacted As Taylor Rooks Celebrated Her Birthday With Ja Morant, Friends, And Other Celebrities: "She Is The Most Beautiful Journalist In The World."

Taylor Rooks is one of the more popular sportscasters in NBA circles. She currently works for TNT as well as Bleacher Report and has amassed a massive following on social media over the years. She just turned 30 yesterday and celebrated in style with some of the biggest names in the sports as well as the entertainment industry.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
fadeawayworld.net

Iman Shumpert Revealed Why He Hated The Golden State Warriors With All His Heart: "They Played A Different Style Of Basketball... It Pissed Me Off."

Iman Shumpert's most successful season in the league came when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, helping the team win a championship in his very first year with the franchise. Shumpert was a part of the team led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and overturned a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, something which had never been done before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy