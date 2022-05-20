Humane Society waives adoption fees for the weekend

SAN DIEGO — People who pick up a new pet from the San Diego Humane Society this weekend won’t have to pay any fees if the animal is 7 months or older, the organization says.

The new promotion runs May 20 through May 22 and applies to adult pets at its campuses in San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Oceanside. The locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It’s a busy time for us!” Humane Society COO Jessica Des Lauriers said in a written statement. “Right now, we have more than 1,600 animals in our care, which includes more than 450 pets available for adoption. We truly hope this fee-waived promotion can be an incentive for folks looking to open their hearts and homes for a new family member.”

The organization says there are 100,000 more pets in U.S. shelters right now than there were at this time last year due to staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, fewer volunteers and fewer adoption events. In San Diego, large- and medium-sized dogs, rabbits, Guinea pigs and hamsters are particularly common.

You can view adoptable pets and learn more on the San Diego Humane Society website.

Each pet available for adoption has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and medically and behaviorally assessed, the organization said. Adoptions come with a free veterinary exam certificate and a dog license if residing in one of the 14 cities contracted by San Diego Humane Society.

The Humane Society said it was able to waive fees through a partnership with Bounty Paper Towels and the Best Friends Animal Society, a national network made up of thousands of shelters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.