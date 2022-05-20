ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New rules about guns on movie sets fail in California

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New rules about how and when actors can use guns on movie sets have failed to pass the California...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

California advances letting people sue over illegal guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California senators have approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. They were spurred by Tuesday’s deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill in response to a Texas law allowing people to go after those who provide or assist in providing abortions. The California version would allow people to file civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. Republican Sen. Andreas Borgeas said legislators should instead empower law enforcement to act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

California cuts grass watering down as drought dries West

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Grass in office parks, on college campuses or in some California neighborhoods will go brown this summer. State water officials on Tuesday adopted a ban on watering some green spaces as the drought drags on, though it doesn’t apply to parks, sports fields or people’s lawns. The vote by the State Water Resources Control Board comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned broader, mandatory water restrictions could be coming if Californians don’t step up their conservation. The board is also requiring most of the state’s more than 400 local water districts to adopt stricter conservation measures, regardless of their local supply.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KEYT

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown due to a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base police force is investigating. The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Electric battery maker, coal union announce WVa labor pact

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An energy startup has signed a memorandum of understanding with the nation’s largest coal miners’ union on a labor-management agreement for an electric battery factory in West Virginia. SPARKZ and the United Mine Workers of America will partner to recruit and train dislocated miners to be the factory’s first production workers. Construction will start later this year. The plant will employ at least 350 workers. West Virginia has lost thousands of mining jobs in recent years. UMW President Cecil Roberts said the agreement is a win-win for laid-off coal miners who will work in the facility, whose location has yet to be announced.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KEYT

Man pleads guilty to setting fires in California forest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man who set nearly a dozen wildfires in a Northern California national forest has pleaded guilty to being a serial arsonist. The U.S. attorney’s office says Eric Smith of Redding entered guilty pleas Monday to four counts of arson but acknowledged setting other blazes in his plea agreement. Court documents say that between June 2019 and July 2020, Smith set fires in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fires were quickly contained without causing major damage or injuries but one shut down a freeway. Smith was arrested after authorities investigating wildfires used hidden motion-detection cameras to identify a car and plant a tracking device on it.
REDDING, CA
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
KEYT

‘FBI’ season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS has pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made after a gunman killed at least 19 students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said the gunman also killed two adults. The finale’s storyline involved a suspected student’s participation in a deadly robbery. It’s unclear whether the episode will air in the future. The network re-aired the show’s 12th episode “Under Pressure” in place of the season finale.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

BOSTON (AP) — Nineteen people have been indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the charges brought in Massachusetts are the result of a five-year investigation into the money laundering organization based in Colombia. Authorities say they laundered at least $6 million through the U.S. banking system. Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins says nearly 3,000 kilograms of seized cocaine has been traced back to the money laundering organization. Rollins says those charged played a variety of roles in the conspiracy, including drug suppliers and dollar purchasers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy