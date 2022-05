BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two small children were injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting at a home in Ensley overnight. It happened around midnight. Police were dispatched to a home in the 2000 Block of Avenue V. When they arrived they found a four-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl wounded by gunfire. They were both transported to Children’s of Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO