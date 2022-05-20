ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gunshot fired into home of woman with 2 special needs sons

By Ingrid Kelley
fox2detroit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oak Park mother to two disabled young men, says she is scared in her own house - after it was hit by gunfire. "This is not home sweet home," said Kasia Wallace. "I was thinking terror." It happened at about 3 a.m....

www.fox2detroit.com

