Gunshot fired into home of woman with 2 special needs sons

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for four suspects after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit on Saturday. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident occurred at 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in the area of Davison and Dexter. Police say multiple shots were fired at officers in a squad car, striking it several times during the pursuit. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department According to police, the front passenger was a white male with a black ski mask and the rear passenger was a black male with a handgun. In addition to this, police believe there were two women also inside the vehicle. Police search for four suspects after shots were fired at officers in the area of Davison near Dexter. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Anyone with information is asked to visit DetroitRewards.TV, call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO