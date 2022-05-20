Red Church Project Nearing Completion

WINTERS -- Firefighters are making progress in battling the Quail Fire in Solano County early Saturday evening, fighting a blaze that began in hilly terrain west of Winters and northwest of Vacaville.A Cal Fire spokesperson said the fire, which began at 3:14 p.m., had scorched 135 acres. However, firefighters had brought the containment from zero percent to 45 percent as of 7:30 p.m.The fire began in the area of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road, just south of Highway 128 and west of Interstate 505, just south of the Putah Creek State Wildlife Area.An evacuation order was issued by the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, but was reduced by Saturday evening to a warning for the following areas:Todo Quail Canyon RdPleasant Valley Road from Quail Canyon northbound to Highway 128 and westbound to the county line.Napa County OES officials said smoke may be visible in eastern Napa County but no threats from the Quail Fire have been identified and no evacuations have been ordered in Napa County.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO