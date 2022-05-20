City of La Crosse hosts Public Works open house

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- The public had a chance to tour the City of La Crosse’s Department of Public Works during an open house.

The department also opened its doors to local kids to let them step inside city trucks and bulldozers. City Recycling Coordinator, Ashley Freeman, says the event is aimed at showing people what it takes to serve the City of La Crosse. “We wanted to highlight the teamwork it takes to service the city. Like, we’re here to take care of our residents and that means us all working together,” explains Freeman.

The open house also included games and self-guided tours for attendees.

