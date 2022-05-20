ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno family finds human bone while searching for son's remains

By Alyssa Flores
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vryx_0fkBjvDz00

Desperate for answers about their 20-year-old son Luis's death, the Montana family took the search for his remains quite literally into their own hands.

His skull was found in an empty field near Hughs and Nielsen Avenues back in 2020. Over the weekend, a volunteer search group based out of San Diego heard Luis' story and traveled north to help.

About 20 people got to work digging and searching for hours and eventually found a bone. Luis' father, Antonio, describes the emotional discovery.

"Sadness and happiness too," he said. "We confirmed that something is here."

Fresno Police responded to the scene to collect the bone.

"They confirmed it to me Sunday. The detective called me on my cell phone and said it's a human bone," said Antonio.

DNA testing will now be conducted by the Coroner's office to determine whose bone it is. It's a glimmer of hope for the Montana family, who wants to know what happened after their son left their Fresno home in November of 2019 and never returned.

They say justice for his death won't bring him back, but they are determined to find the rest of Luis' remains.

"At least I can have peace," said Antonio. "My family can find my son and give him the proper burial."

Fresno Police investigators say several searches have been conducted at the field, starting in April of 2021.

"That consisted of a canvas on foot by both officers and detectives," said Lt. Paul Cervantes from the Fresno Police Department. "And also an aerial drone for that particular location considering the size. We are talking about a 20-unit parcel."

They say three additional searches have since taken place involving cadaver dogs and that there will be more searches to come.

"This time, conduct a larger grid search considering that where we initially searched, we didn't find anything," said Cervantes.

Because the manner of Luis' death has not been determined, his case is not classified as a homicide, it's a suspicious death. But Fresno Police say their investigation is still very much active.

"We have developed some leads we are currently working on," said Cervantes. "Location and identifying some suspects that were potentially last seen with Luis."

For now, Luis' family continues waiting to learn whether the bone they found belongs to their son.

If you have any information on the death of Luis Montana, it can be reported to Valley Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 498-STOP.

Comments / 12

Proud Liberal !
5d ago

My heart goes out to this family, it's got to be horrible for his family klnot knowing what happened to him. My prayers are with you.

Reply
9
Okami Jubei
5d ago

horrible.... someone young as him didn't get to go through full experience. didn't get to travel in America or go and tour in other countries... didn't get a chance to have a career he enjoys and love, didn't get to witness the expansion to the moon, live on his own, get to date and to get married and to have kids, and such .. such a sad thing when the young dies for not get to experience much and very sorry for the parents have grieve for their loss.

Reply
5
EM
4d ago

Why didn’t this missing young man story get National attention when he first became missing and now. The wrong color to get National media attention?

Reply(1)
6
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

No contest: Plea changed in Fresno double-homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man accused of killing his brother and father in May 2021 changed his plea Friday. Robert Cotter changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘no contest’ Friday. Cotter is accused of shooting his father Patrick Cotter, 53, and his brother Brian Cotter, 15, to death inside a mobile home near McKinley and Marks avenues in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned at Lost Lake named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who drowned in the San Joaquin River while he was at a recreation area on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County Coroner identified the man as Jesus Lugo, 54, of Fresno. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
State
Montana State
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skull#Suspicious Death#Coroner
thesungazette.com

Man pleads guilty to pot cultivation in national forest

FRESNO, Calif — A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to illegally cultivating cannabis plants in the Twin Springs area of Sequoia National Forest, resulting in thousands of pounds of trash and equipment needing to be removed by helicopter. Oscar Alfredo Ortega-Castañaza pleaded guilty on May 13 to conspiring to...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
crimevoice.com

Fresno murder suspect arrested

Originally published as a Fresno Police Department press release – “On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., Northwest officers responded to Gregory Avenue and Cromwell Avenue regarding a shooting victim. Officers found 27-year-old Jason Vitug suffering from a gunshot wound. Vitug died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from officers and paramedics. Detectives have contacted and interviewed witnesses and have determined all parties involved were long-time friends.
FRESNO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Officials Sweep Encampment Sweeps ‘Under the Rug’ in Fresno

New in Fresno, Barricades and Fencing Block Reporters and the Public from Seeing What’s Happening During Encampment Sweeps. A bizarre new ordinance in the city of Fresno, California, has made the act of entering a “buffer zone” during encampment clean-up punishable by a $250 fine and misdemeanor charges.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy