ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jay Williams’ wild Michael Jordan claim about Jimmy Butler

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jimmy Butler has been doing some tremendous things for the Miami Heat during the postseason. He’s been integral to the success of this squad, and it’s hard to deny that this team would not be where they are right now had it not been for the six-time...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lakers Daily

Kevin Garnett roasts Lakers for coaching search: ‘They not serious about trying to better the situation with that list of coaches’

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to seek out a new head coach, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is ripping them by implying that their efforts shouldn’t be taken seriously. The reason for Garnett’s dismissive attitude toward the Lakers is based on reports that the team has narrowed its search to three candidates. That trio consists of former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Terrell Owens 'Guarantees' 40 Time: NFL World Reacts

Terrell Owens hasn't played in the National Football League in several years, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver believes he is still as fast as anyone. The Hall of Fame wide receiver believes that he can still run an extremely fast 40-yard dash time. "I guarantee you, I can...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Michael Jordan
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones speaks out on his body transformation ahead of second NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is heading to the 2022 season not only with more experience, but also with a slimmer body and in better shape. During the Patriots’ OTAs on Monday, Jones showed up noticeably slimmer and in greater condition. As receiver Kendrick Bourne said (via New York Times), the young QB is in the “best shape of his life” and his “stomach is gone.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Looks Dapper At Jewish Wedding In New York

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a particularly good season. Fans expected them to make it to the Western Conference Finals, however, they ended up becoming the biggest disappointment in the entire league. This is a roster that had it all but they squandered it, and now, there are questions concerning whether or not LeBron and company can win a title, ever again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Michael#The Miami Heat#Espn#Kjm#Heat Nation
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins’ thunderous jam over Luka Doncic boost’s playoff resume

The Golden State Warriors are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight years, but the first since the 2018-2019 season. They defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals 109-100 Sunday, taking a 3-0 series lead. Reminder, no team in NBA history has ever come back to win a series when trailing three games to none.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson has suggestion for Lakers with Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is not exactly known for his hard-hitting analysis, and that continued this week with his latest take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The retired Lakers great Johnson spoke in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic and offered a suggestion for how the Lakers might be able to fix the Russell Westbrook situation. Johnson said that the Lakers needed to bring in the right coach and suggested they take Westbrook out for dinner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Michael Vick Sets Record Straight on Returning to Pro Football

Michael Vick just shared some news about his reported comeback. The former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback went to Twitter to announce he's not coming out of retirement to play for Fan Controlled Football (FCF). Last week, Reuters reported that Vick, 41, was going to play for the pro football league and an official announcement was to be made soon.
NFL
MarketRealist

Rick Ross Went From Managing Inmates to Dropping Million-Dollar Music

Rapper and record executive Rick Ross doesn’t carry the typical backstory most rappers identify with. Rather than working against the law, William Leonard Roberts II (his real name), worked with it for a short period of time before making his debut as a Miami rapper. From December 1995 to June 1997, Ross actually spent his time working as a correctional officer and earned $1,000 a month.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Crazy Victor Oladipo stat shows biggest reason why Miami lost Game 4 vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics just completed a dominant Game 4 performance on both ends of the court as they tie their series against the Miami Heat with two games apiece. But while Beantown looked very impressive, the same can’t be said about the Heat and its starters as they struggled the whole contest. This poor showing is further highlighted by a crazy Victor Oladipo stat no Miami fan will be happy about.
MIAMI, FL
fadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat’s Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 Season: Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Will Lead The Team Next Season, Victor Oladipo Is A Free Agent

The Miami Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, outdueling the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers for the first seed in the Eastern Conference as nearly every fan and expert alike yawned, assuming they had no chance of actually making the Finals. Then the Heat dispatched the Hawks with ease in the First Round as fans and experts alike yawned again. Because who cares? It was only the no-defense Hawks. Then the Heat harassed the 76ers into submission in the Second Round, as fans and experts alike didn’t exactly yawn but still didn’t give them much credit, instead of blaming Joel Embiid’s broken face and James Harden’s choke job for Philly’s demise. Now, the Heat are leading the Celtics 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals, and if you scan the hottest NBA message boards, most folks admit the Heat could find their way to the Finals, but nobody thinks they’ll beat the Warriors and hang a banner in South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
163K+
Followers
93K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy