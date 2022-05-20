ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

County Ag Report: Farmers’ Market Season & Community Programs

By Robert Grimm
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Aroostook County Farmers' Markets & Information. Opening Market Day: Sat. May 21st | May - October | Every Saturday 8:30am - 12:30pm. Opening Market Day: Sat. May 28th | May - October | Every Saturday 8:30am - 12:30pm. May - October | Every Wednesday...

Madawaska High School Weather Station

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - The weather in Aroostook County is unpredictable. One recent improvement at Madawaska High School may help deal with that problem. Lucas Michaud of Madawaska station W-O-W-L brings us the story. Residents of Northern Maine are well aware of the importance of monitoring the weather. And the...
MADAWASKA, ME
Caribou Special Athletes get support from the community

CARIBOU Maine (WAGM) - Special Athletes in RSU 39 were able to get out and compete today. Caribou decided to hold this event after the Spring games were postponed because of COVID Concerns. Lori Scovil:” We decided to do this because the spring games not happening this year. The kids...
CARIBOU, ME
Houlton/GHCA and Presque Isle capture County titles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Results have been tabulated and the Presque Isle boys and Houlton/GHCA girls captured the County track and Field titles. Freshman Even Durepo of Caribou won the Emory Plourde trophy. He won four events and ended with 40 points. Malachi Cummings of Presque Isle was second with three wins and Michael Cyr of Caribou was third.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a bust in terms of severe weather this weekend, we will have a nicer start to the week in store. High pressure is beginning to build in from the west. As it does so, we’ll see the clouds continue to break up, leading to a nice afternoon. The downside to high pressure building in is that it’s also bringing northwesterly winds and colder air with it. High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s this afternoon even with the sunshine thanks to the colder air streaming in from Canada. The colder air moving in as well as the clear skies expected during the overnight hours could lead to some patchy frost heading into tomorrow morning.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Missing Aroostook County Woman Found Safe

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Update: According to the Maine State Police Joan Leondorf was found safe. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond. Loendorf was last seen Saturday, May 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m. walking away from her home at 1374 B Road in Hammond. Her direction of travel is unknown.

