County Ag Report: Farmers’ Market Season & Community Programs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a bust in terms of severe weather this weekend, we will have a nicer start to the week in store. High pressure is beginning to build in from the west. As it does so, we’ll see the clouds continue to break up, leading to a nice afternoon. The downside to high pressure building in is that it’s also bringing northwesterly winds and colder air with it. High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s this afternoon even with the sunshine thanks to the colder air streaming in from Canada. The colder air moving in as well as the clear skies expected during the overnight hours could lead to some patchy frost heading into tomorrow morning.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO