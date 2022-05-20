Clarksburg City Council meets for a regular session Thursday evening

Lewis County BOE members approved the first reading of members attendance policy at meetings. The policy states:. “[Name], a member of the Board of Education of Lewis County, do hereby verify that, during my remote attendance of the Board meeting which was held on [Date], no other party or person was present during executive session. I participated in the executive session alone, without the known presence of any other person physically or through any electronic or telephonic means. All measures necessary to protect the confidentiality of information discussed in executive session have been followed by me as if I had attended in person, and I hereby verify the same.”

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO