KENTON – It’s not every day you celebrate a member of the Union Army from the Civil War. Last week, Kenton celebrated Hiram White, a soldier in the Union Army during the Civil War. White was a Sergeant in the 25th United States Colored Infantry Regiment, which was organized at Camp William Penn near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The regiment was spent portions of the war in New Orleans, Louisiana, and west Florida, before being disbanded in 1865, a month after the conclusion of the Civil War.

