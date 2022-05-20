Virginia Beach City Council recruiting citizens to sit on 3 key oversight boards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach City Council members are looking for volunteers to sit on three oversight boards.

Independent Citizen Review Board

The first is the Independent Citizen Review Board, which will investigate complaints against law enforcement officers and make recommendations about policies and procedures in the city.

In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation that granted localities the option to establish a law enforcement civilian oversight body and to empower this body with certain duties, subject to policies and procedures established by the governing body for the performance of those duties.

City council established a Citizen Review Panel Task Force to determine the best way to restructure the city’s current Investigation Review Panel into an Independent Citizen Review Board and provide recommendations regarding proposed duties as well as required policies and procedures.

The Task Force presented their recommendations to City Council on Sept. 7, 2021, and on Nov. 16, 2021, the council members unanimously voted to accept the 11-member Task Force’s recommendations.

Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board

People are also needed for the Flood Prevention Bond Referendum Oversight Board. This board will supervise and report on the progress of the Flood Protection Program.

This group will provide city council with regular public briefings every two months, addressing the 21 projects included in Phase 1 and progress reports on work to eliminate the backlog in the maintenance of the city's legacy ditches, canals and ponds.

The board will consist of seven members. Five members should have professional or educational experience in finance, engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and/or contracting/project management. The remaining two members are not required to have such professional or educational experience.

Stormwater Appeals Board

The Stormwater Appeals Board will be made up of of five citizen members and two alternates. Three members should have professional or educational experience in civil engineering, land surveying, landscape architecture, environmental sciences, earth or soil sciences, natural resources, chemistry or other commensurate professional or educational background. The City Attorney or his representative will serve as legal counsel, and the Public Works and Planning Department will provide support staff.

Meeting schedules for these boards have not yet been set, and positions will be open until they're filled.

For more information on all three boards and to apply, click here.