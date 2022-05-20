ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse schools celebrate Wisconsin’s 4th School Garden Day

By Amy DuPont
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acx0T_0fkBj7cG00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Kids in La Crosse are getting their hands dirty while growing their knowledge of where their food comes from. May 19th is Wisconsin’s School Garden day.

The program recognizes all the programs, state-wide, giving students access to hands-on educational opportunities. The non-profit “GROW” helps maintain 8 school gardens as well as a few others in the community. “It’s really great to start kids at an early age learning where their food comes from and how to access healthy food and make good food choices and it really just impacts them for their entire lives,” explains Outreach & Communications Coordinator, Bonnie Martin.

A representative from Governor Tony Evers’ office was at the Hamilton/SOTA one garden to recognize the work being done. This is Wisconsin’s 4th annual School Garden Day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Garden#Good Food
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DNR asks public to take action to protect turtles during nesting season

MADISON (WKBT) – May 23 is World Turtle Day, and the Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to take protective actions to help during the upcoming nesting season. Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs from May through June in sunny, well-draining uplands. These are often highly visible along roads and residential yards. According to the DNR, the turtle populations face steep challenges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy