La Crosse schools celebrate Wisconsin’s 4th School Garden Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Kids in La Crosse are getting their hands dirty while growing their knowledge of where their food comes from. May 19th is Wisconsin’s School Garden day.

The program recognizes all the programs, state-wide, giving students access to hands-on educational opportunities. The non-profit “GROW” helps maintain 8 school gardens as well as a few others in the community. “It’s really great to start kids at an early age learning where their food comes from and how to access healthy food and make good food choices and it really just impacts them for their entire lives,” explains Outreach & Communications Coordinator, Bonnie Martin.

A representative from Governor Tony Evers’ office was at the Hamilton/SOTA one garden to recognize the work being done. This is Wisconsin’s 4th annual School Garden Day.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.