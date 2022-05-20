LIST: Splash pads in East Texas to keep cool during the summer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As summer approaches, pools and splash pads around the East Texas area have been reopening.

If you’re looking to stay cool this summer on a budget, look no further because KETK has come up with a list of splash pads around the East Texas area.

Athens

Kiwanis Park – 406 S. Prairieville St.

Open from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Gladewater

Weldon Bumblebee Park – Coach Cooksey St.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jacksonville

Nichols Green Park – 1215 Heritage Dr.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kilgore

Lazy Splash Ranch – Located at the corner of E. North Street and Wood Street at Kilgore City Park.

Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Lindale

Darden Harvest Park – 202 Cannery Row

Open 24/7, seven days a week.

Longview

Jack M Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park – 100 H G Mosley Pkwy.

Open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rotary Park – 500 Baylor Dr.

Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Panther Park and Community Center – 200 East George Richey Road

Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Broughton Park – 801 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lufkin

Chambers Park – 500 Pershing Ave.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open until Sept. 30

Jones Park -1502 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open until Sept. 30

Kiwanis Park – 1117 S. Timberland Dr.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mineola

Mineola Civic Center & RV Park – 1150 N Newsom St.

Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mount Pleasant

Oaklawn Park – 1103 Searcy Ave.

Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Maroney Park – 1912 Maroney Dr.

Open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Temple Park Spray Station – 1016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Palestine

Reagan Park – 709 Crockett Rd.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Quitman

Governor Jim Hogg City Park – 518 S. Main St.

Open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sulphur Springs

Pacific Park – 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Open 24 hours

Texarkana

Spring Lake Park – 4303 N. Park Rd.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Troup

Joe Layne Family Splash Pad – Located at the corner of East Calvert Street and South Virginia Street.

Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tyler

Bergfeld Park – 1510 S College Ave.

Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Faulkner Park – 410 W Cumberland Rd.

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fun Forest Park – 2000 N Forest Ave

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.

Thursday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.

Friday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

