LIST: Splash pads in East Texas to keep cool during the summer
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As summer approaches, pools and splash pads around the East Texas area have been reopening.
If you're looking to stay cool this summer on a budget, look no further because KETK has come up with a list of splash pads around the East Texas area.
Athens
Kiwanis Park – 406 S. Prairieville St.
Open from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Gladewater
Weldon Bumblebee Park – Coach Cooksey St.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Jacksonville
Nichols Green Park – 1215 Heritage Dr.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kilgore
Lazy Splash Ranch – Located at the corner of E. North Street and Wood Street at Kilgore City Park.
Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday
Lindale
Darden Harvest Park – 202 Cannery Row
Open 24/7, seven days a week.
Longview
Jack M Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park – 100 H G Mosley Pkwy.
Open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Rotary Park – 500 Baylor Dr.
Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Panther Park and Community Center – 200 East George Richey Road
Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Broughton Park – 801 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lufkin
Chambers Park – 500 Pershing Ave.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open until Sept. 30
Jones Park -1502 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open until Sept. 30
Kiwanis Park – 1117 S. Timberland Dr.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mineola
Mineola Civic Center & RV Park – 1150 N Newsom St.
Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Mount Pleasant
Oaklawn Park – 1103 Searcy Ave.
Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Nacogdoches
Maroney Park – 1912 Maroney Dr.
Open 24 hours, 7 days a week.
Temple Park Spray Station – 1016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Palestine
Reagan Park – 709 Crockett Rd.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Quitman
Governor Jim Hogg City Park – 518 S. Main St.
Open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Sulphur Springs
Pacific Park – 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Open 24 hours
Texarkana
Spring Lake Park – 4303 N. Park Rd.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Troup
Joe Layne Family Splash Pad – Located at the corner of East Calvert Street and South Virginia Street.
Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tyler
Bergfeld Park – 1510 S College Ave.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Faulkner Park – 410 W Cumberland Rd.
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fun Forest Park – 2000 N Forest Ave
Sunday: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Thursday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Friday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
