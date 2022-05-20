ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

LIST: Splash pads in East Texas to keep cool during the summer

By Danica Sauter
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PkM8_0fkBip2G00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As summer approaches, pools and splash pads around the East Texas area have been reopening.

If you’re looking to stay cool this summer on a budget, look no further because KETK has come up with a list of splash pads around the East Texas area.

East Texas cities searching for lifeguards as pools open for summer

If we missed any splash pads, send us a tip here at ketk.com/report-it .

Athens

Kiwanis Park – 406 S. Prairieville St.
Open from 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Gladewater

Weldon Bumblebee Park – Coach Cooksey St.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Jacksonville

Nichols Green Park – 1215 Heritage Dr.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ow7iG_0fkBip2G00
Photo courtesy of Jacksonvilletx.org

Kilgore

Lazy Splash Ranch – Located at the corner of E. North Street and Wood Street at Kilgore City Park.
Open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cYbv_0fkBip2G00
Photo courtesy of city of Kilgore

Lindale

Darden Harvest Park – 202 Cannery Row
Open 24/7, seven days a week.

Longview

Jack M Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park – 100 H G Mosley Pkwy.
Open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Courtesy of Longview Jack M Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park Facebook page

Rotary Park – 500 Baylor Dr.
Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Panther Park and Community Center – 200 East George Richey Road
Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Broughton Park – 801 S Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lufkin

Chambers Park – 500 Pershing Ave.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open until Sept. 30

Jones Park -1502 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Open until Sept. 30

Kiwanis Park – 1117 S. Timberland Dr.
Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mineola

Mineola Civic Center & RV Park – 1150 N Newsom St.
Open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLgbG_0fkBip2G00
Courtesy of mineolaciviccenterandrvpark.com

Mount Pleasant

Oaklawn Park – 1103 Searcy Ave.
Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sh3R4_0fkBip2G00
Photo courtesy of City of Mount Pleasant, Texas – Government Facebook page

Nacogdoches

Maroney Park – 1912 Maroney Dr.
Open 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Temple Park Spray Station – 1016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Palestine

Reagan Park – 709 Crockett Rd.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Quitman

Governor Jim Hogg City Park – 518 S. Main St.
Open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPN0j_0fkBip2G00
Photo courtesy of Gov. Jim Hogg City Park Facebook page

Sulphur Springs

Pacific Park – 400 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Open 24 hours

Texarkana

Spring Lake Park – 4303 N. Park Rd.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iQ9d_0fkBip2G00
Photo courtesy of City of Texarkana

Troup

Joe Layne Family Splash Pad Located at the corner of East Calvert Street and South Virginia Street.
Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAZwB_0fkBip2G00

Tyler

Bergfeld Park – 1510 S College Ave.
Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJ8Yg_0fkBip2G00
Photo courtesy of city of Tyler

Faulkner Park – 410 W Cumberland Rd.
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photo courtesy of city of Tyler

Fun Forest Park – 2000 N Forest Ave
Sunday: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Thursday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Friday: 12-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Meet Grape from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Grape — from the SPCA of East Texas. Grape, is an 11-week-old lab-hound mix and is just a sweetheart, like his mama!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Important Message from Kilgore, TX Animal Control About Baby Wildlife

Kilgore, Texas Animal Control took to their Facebook page recently to share an important reminder and/or message regarding baby wildlife. One of the sweetest parts of springtime is seeing the baby wildlife. Here in East Texas, seeing all of the new life is precious, uplifting, and feels like something straight out of a Disney movie. And if you are an animal lover like me, even MORE so.
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Giant Mural Going Up At Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas

What was just a stark brick wall is turning into a captivating art piece on the front of the Atkinson Candy Companies building located at 1608 West Frank Avenue in Lufkin. The colorful mural is being painted to commemorate their 90 years in operation making amazing candy for everyone to enjoy.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineola, TX
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lindale, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
Texas Monthly

East Texas’s Most Exciting New Store Is Hidden in a Small-town Mansion

As I pull up to the grand estate, I can see multiple chimneys, Juliet balconies, and a brick path leading up to a massive set of French doors. The scene looks like something out of a fairy tale, but the towering loblolly pines lining the driveway snap me back to reality: I’m in Texas, two hours east of Dallas and halfway between Longview and the tiny town of Gilmer. Josh Smallwood, wearing a T-shirt and jeans, greets me with a smile and escorts me inside his former home, now the headquarters of 80 Acre Market.
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Can Rent These Backyard Pools In Tyler & Flint, TX By The Hour!

We all know that "AirBnB" is the newest way for folks traveling to find a place to stay. But what if you're not trying to blow your summer budget going out of town and want to have some fun closer to home while also not having an entire place to clean up after you're done? Maybe you and your family just want to spend a day by the pool but you don't have one at the crib or you just don't want to deal with crowds in public spaces? Well we've came across a website that allows you to rent backyard pools by the hour and we found a few here in East Texas that we think you're going to LOVE!
FLINT, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hogg
KETK / FOX51 News

More than 4,500 outages reported around East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 4,561 outages have been reported around East Texas while storms roll through the area. Below is a list of outages as reported by Oncor and SWEPCO. Upshur County Rural Electric and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative customers are also experiencing outages, as listed below. Cherokee County – 51 Gregg County – 48 […]
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview neighborhood is without power after a storm on Tuesday. It happened in the 300 block of Erskine Drive around 3:30 p.m. The Longview Fire Department blocked off part of the street to traffic while waiting for SWEPCO to arrive on scene. Area residents say...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Your Toll 49 Bills are About to Become a Little Less Crazy–Here is Why

Wait, does this mean the "powers that be" have been actually listening to us here in East Texas? Well, we shall see. If for some reason you're not familiar with or have chosen to avoid it, Toll 49 is "a corridor that connects residents in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall, in addition to giving an easier route to access the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," writes CBS 19.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Green Park#City Park#Oaklawn Park#Rv Park#Community Center
KLTV

Boss The Monkey expected to recover, vet says

SPCA of East Texas struggling to house large number of rescued animals. “All you have to do is provide a safe environment for those animals and some love. Maybe teach them how to sit and things like that,” Cortelyou said. “It’s really a win-win for everybody. You get to spend a little time with an animal and not have to be burdened with everything that comes along with it, and in the meantime, we have a safe place for that animal to stay and get some love.”
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
KLTV

Last Ride: Bond between Chireno girl, her horse lives on

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The bond between a little girl named Aubree Scarborough and her horse, Buck, went beyond the pasture and rodeo arena. It was full of love, which is why it touched so many on social media. For two years, Aubree and Buck formed an unbreakable friendship...
CHIRENO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy