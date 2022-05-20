ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 10:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will...

Flood Watch issued for Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Walthall FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Western Ascension and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana today and tonight, ending Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through noon CDT Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
Flood Watch issued for Amite, Pike, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Wilkinson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Western Ascension and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana today and tonight, ending Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through noon CDT Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AMITE COUNTY, MS
Flood Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Western Ascension and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana today and tonight, ending Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through noon CDT Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Flood Watch issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Livingston; Northern St. Tammany; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension; Western Orleans FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Livingston, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Livingston, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Western Ascension and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across south Mississippi and southeast Louisiana today and tonight, ending Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through noon CDT Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Flood Watch issued for Catahoula, Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula and Concordia. In Mississippi, Adams, Covington, Forrest, Franklin MS, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Marion. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will move across the area through Thursday morning. Localized flash flooding is possible due to periods of heavy rain through this time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
Flood Watch issued for Adams, Covington, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Adams; Covington; Franklin; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lawrence; Lincoln FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula and Concordia. In Mississippi, Adams, Covington, Forrest, Franklin MS, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Marion. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall will move across the area through Thursday morning. Localized flash flooding is possible due to periods of heavy rain through this time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Special Weather Statement issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pike; Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Walthall and eastern Pike Counties through 445 AM CDT At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Magnolia, or 12 miles southeast of Mccomb, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Walthall and eastern Pike Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PIKE COUNTY, MS

