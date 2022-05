NEWTON -- David Ortiz is buying the Red Sox’ hot streak, so much so that he’s expecting to watch his former team in October. “I think the Red Sox are in a good environment right now, sweeping the Mariners this past homestand,” he said Monday at the David Ortiz Boston Heart Classic he was hosting at Brae Burn Country Club. “I think that was good for us. I can tell you right now, we’re going to be in the playoffs. I can tell you right now, I’ve got that feeling.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO