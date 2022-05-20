Rutgers police on alert for possibly armed suspect in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Rutgers University and Piscataway police departments are increasing patrols around the Rutgers University Livingston Campus after reports of an armed suspect nearby.

According to the Rutgers University Police Department, an alert was issued to the community advising of police activity near Metlars and Suttons lanes in Piscataway. Rutgers police joined Piscataway police about 3:15 p.m. to help locate a potentially armed suspect who had reportedly fled from a motor vehicle collision into a wooded area near the campus.

Police established a presence around the woods and checked for the suspect, but were unable to find them. As a precaution, the departments are increasing patrols, the Rutgers University Police Department said.

The RUPD asked that anyone with additional information contact the Piscataway Police Investigations Division at 732-562-2318 or RUPD Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025.

