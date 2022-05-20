ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Felon accused of assaulting an Atlanta police officer set to appear in court Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IS9jw_0fkBgRY000

ATLANTA — A convicted felon accused of assaulting an Atlanta police officer is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

Carlos Elder, 32, of Griffin, was arrested and booked into the Fulton County jail Thursday on numerous drug, driving and weapon charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The charges include: possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence and aggravated assault.

He’s accused of committing the various crimes in February and May. Elder served time in a state prison after he was convicted on gun and drug charges in 2014, according to state records.

Channel 2 has learned that many of the charges are related to an incident last month in northwest Atlanta, where Atlanta police were responding to a report of a man attempting to kick a door in at an apartment complex off Holmes Street.

The officer told investigators that Elder was armed with a gun and when he attempted to detain him, Elder started to run, but he eventually fell while trying to flee the scene. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Elder got free and eventually got on top of the officer, investigators confirmed.

“I continued to hold on to the handcuffs with my right hand and grabbed a hold of the chains around Carlos Elder’s neck,” wrote the responding officer.

“While on top of me, Elder said ‘Bro, don’t make me do it, I don’t want to do it and you’re gonna make me do it’ and ‘Bro, I don’t want to do this.’ I believed at the time, based on seeing a firearm in Elder’s right pocket, Elder previously mentioning his firearm, and Elder’s statements while he was on top of me, that he was making plans to reach for his firearm and use it on me.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say Elder eventually fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase that lasted two miles. It ended on the third floor of a parking garage on Northside Drive.

Elder was able to get away before police could catch up to him. The officer suffered minor injuries, according to the incident report.

Elder is expected to make his first court appearance at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mental health has been a factor in several recent officer-involved shootings

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of strangling pregnant fiancé, burying her in backyard in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of strangling his pregnant fiancé and burying her in a relative's backyard in 2019 will spend the rest of his life behind bars. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said a jury found Aldeyshaun Locklear guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault by strangulation and concealing the death of another in the murder of 19-year-old Te-a Choates. Locklear received a life sentence from a DeKalb County judge.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta police arrest suspected gang member after he led police on a foot chase

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man with gang ties after he led them on a foot chase. Victavious Terrell was wanted in four jurisdictions: Clayton County - assault strangulation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and terroristic threats; Sandy Springs - aggravated assault and robbery, Henry County, which were warrants were for traffic offenses; and the city of Atlanta - two warrants for theft by receiving and financial fraud.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Convicted Felon#Mental Health#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2
valdostatoday.com

Former restaurant employee shot after firing on officers

ATLANTA – A former Fogo de Chao employee was involved in an OIS after a call to 911 about a former employee being abusive at the restaurant. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 18, 2022. One man has died. One security guard was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in DeKalb County pastor's murder appears in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of stabbing a pastor to death then trying to hide her body by setting a fire appeared in court on Saturday. Christopher Griggs appeared before a DeKalb County judge during a virtual hearing. The judge provided Griggs his charges — one count of malice murder and one count of first-degree arson.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Suspected homicide/suicide on Austell Road in Cobb County

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department is investigating a suspected homicide/suicide on Austell Road. Here is the public information release:. At approximately 6:20 p.m. Cobb County Police responded to Westbrook Mobile Home Park at 3345 Austell Road to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

One killed after shooting at southwest Atlanta townhome

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that lead to one person dead at the ZD Townhomes on Forrest Hill Drive. At this time, details are limited; however, officers have told us that two people were fighting over a gun. When the weapon went off, one person was injured and another killed.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Men killed in Cobb County murder-suicide identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A domestic dispute turned deadly Sunday evening in Cobb County. According to Cobb County Police, officers were dispatched to the Westbrook Mobile Home Park on Austell Road in reference to an adult male who had been shot. Preliminary information indicates that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute.
COBB COUNTY, GA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Fulton Co. Prosecutor Alleges Young Thug And Gunna Were “Followed By Snipers”

The RICO charges against YSL headliners Young Thug and Gunna have stunned many in the Hip Hop community, with Gunna recently being denied bond and not given a hearing date until 2023. Now, a video of a court hearing shows a prosecutor claiming that the two Young Slime Life artists were part of a “command structure” of YSL and even allege they had snipers always around to protect them from law enforcement.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
148K+
Followers
106K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy