Felon accused of assaulting an Atlanta police officer set to appear in court Friday

ATLANTA — A convicted felon accused of assaulting an Atlanta police officer is expected to make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

Carlos Elder, 32, of Griffin, was arrested and booked into the Fulton County jail Thursday on numerous drug, driving and weapon charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The charges include: possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence and aggravated assault.

He’s accused of committing the various crimes in February and May. Elder served time in a state prison after he was convicted on gun and drug charges in 2014, according to state records.

Channel 2 has learned that many of the charges are related to an incident last month in northwest Atlanta, where Atlanta police were responding to a report of a man attempting to kick a door in at an apartment complex off Holmes Street.

The officer told investigators that Elder was armed with a gun and when he attempted to detain him, Elder started to run, but he eventually fell while trying to flee the scene. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Elder got free and eventually got on top of the officer, investigators confirmed.

“I continued to hold on to the handcuffs with my right hand and grabbed a hold of the chains around Carlos Elder’s neck,” wrote the responding officer.

“While on top of me, Elder said ‘Bro, don’t make me do it, I don’t want to do it and you’re gonna make me do it’ and ‘Bro, I don’t want to do this.’ I believed at the time, based on seeing a firearm in Elder’s right pocket, Elder previously mentioning his firearm, and Elder’s statements while he was on top of me, that he was making plans to reach for his firearm and use it on me.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say Elder eventually fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase that lasted two miles. It ended on the third floor of a parking garage on Northside Drive.

Elder was able to get away before police could catch up to him. The officer suffered minor injuries, according to the incident report.

Elder is expected to make his first court appearance at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mental health has been a factor in several recent officer-involved shootings

©2022 Cox Media Group