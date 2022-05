NOAA last September released data showing the Summer of 2021 in the United States was tied with 1936 for the hottest on record. When debating our changing climate, people will point out that it has been hot during Summers in the past, in particular in the 1930s. After all, Syracuse’s warmest temperature, 102 degrees, was set in July of that year.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO