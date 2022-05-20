Moose on the Loose: What Scherzer’s injury means for Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side, the latest blow to a New York pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis has more on what this means for the NL East-leading Mets.

