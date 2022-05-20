ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Escape to Sunny Sarasota for a Weekend with Your Girlfriends

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
The Daily South
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Beach Boys sang about summer, it wasn't the heat or humidity or the mosquitoes or sunburns that the bushy-haired bards were celebrating. They were tapping into fond memories of hitting the sand, feeling dried salt water on your skin, and forgetting real life for a few glorious months. The...

www.southernliving.com

businessobserverfl.com

Drive-thru coffee chain expands to Sarasota

No need to get out of the car for this news. A new drive-thru coffee chain is expanding into Sarasota. Ellianos Coffee recently signed a two-store development agreement with new franchisees, according to a news release. The release didn't include an address, but noted the expansion to Sarasota. The coffee shop was founded in 2002 under a mission of providing ‘Italian Quality at America’s Pace.’ There are currently 22 Ellianos Coffee locations operating throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
srqmagazine.com

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
Evie M.

Would you visit the historic (and mega spooky) Spanish Point in Sarasota County?

Spanish Point in Sarasota CountyEbyabe on wikicommons. For those who might be wondering, Florida truly is a dream location. And there are few places more beautiful in Florida than Sarasota. With perfect white sand and clear waters, Sarasota is a must-visit for anyone considering. But that isn't my favorite part about it. I'm kicking myself because the last time I visited, I didn't know that it was one of the most haunted places in Florida. And of course, every haunted place has to have their own historically haunted locations. In Sarasota, it's hard to find one more famous than Spanish Point.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Family Discovers an 11-Foot Alligator Swimming in Their Pool – It Tore Through the Screen of Their Porch

Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota historic home to be moved to new location

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has announced that the historic Leonard Reid house will be relocated this week to City-owned property in North Sarasota. There, the structure will become the first home for a new Sarasota African American cultural arts center. The Leonard Reid house is named...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Friend shares memories of woman who lost her life at Sarasota beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends of a 24-year-old woman who was swept away while swimming at South Lido Beach Saturday are grieving the loss of their loved one. ABC7 spoke to a longtime friend of Everliz Valentina Medina Vega, who’s sharing her heartbreak. A day at the beach suddenly...
SARASOTA, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Regal, AMC theaters reopening in Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte

Many of Southwest Florida’s biggest movie theaters plan to reopen soon for the first time in months. Theater chain Regal expects to start reopening its theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21, including four theaters in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, AMC plans to...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Popular Southwest Florida Tex-Mex restaurant opens fourth location

Tacos & Tequila Cantina has opened its fourth Southwest Florida location, this one in The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The first Tacos & Tequila Cantina opened in 2013 on Davis Boulevard in South Naples. A second location, at Pavilion in Naples, came in 2016, and then one in Estero followed that near the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, in 2018. Kelly Musico, who started Aldo’s Italian Table & Bar with her husband, Aldo, founded Tacos & Tequila Cantina.
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mysuncoast.com

6th Annual Adopta-A-Palooza at Bradenton Area Convention Center

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Shelter held its 6th annual Adopt-A-Palooza event Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suncoast residents were able to interact with the pets to find out if they were good fits to be...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Operations center keeping Sarasota schools safe

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - In the wake of the latest school shooting in Uvalde Texas, the Operations and Communications Center in Osprey remains a busy place. There can be any type of emergency at any moment. They are the eyes and ears for the Sarasota County School District when it comes to security and safety, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
SARASOTA, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL

