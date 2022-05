We were pleased to present a charming home on 7 ¾ acres along Sears Road in Janesville! It is 3 bedrooms and one bath with possible attic space to expand! Out buildings include a 25×25 shed with hay storage, a run-in-shed for your horse and of course a chicken coop. The horse pasture is well fenced and the fantastic view of Thompson Peak is included at no extra charge! This is truly a must see property and a great value at $269,000!

JANESVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO