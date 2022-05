A Roseburg man was cited regarding his farm animals by Roseburg Police on Friday. The RPD report said at about 2:20 p.m. officers contacted the 36-year old in the 2100 block of Northeast Oswego Street. The man had been warned that he needed to get a permit for his roosters and chickens, two weeks ago. When officers returned, they contacted the man outside his house along with a chicken and his pet duck.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO