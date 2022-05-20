ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FWC and local agencies increase SWFL marine patrol for National Boating Safety Week

By Alex Howard
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With nearly 50 thousand registered boaters in Lee County, Memorial Day Weekend could be busy if the weather is nice.

That’s why FWC is kicking off National Boating Safety Week with a reminder to boaters not only to be prepared, but to be responsible as well.

Starting on May 21, FWC, alongside other agencies like the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), will be increasing the amount of marine patrols in Southwest Florida, in order to better ensure boaters are being safe.

“We find that the vast majority of people involved in a boating accident, or even a fatality, they did not have a formal boater education,” said Officer Adam Brown, from FWC.

Out on patrol, Officer Brown said he’s seen just about everything.

“We’ve had a number of very young individuals who are trying to drive mom and dad home. Thats not okay, arrests are still made,” he said. “I expect to see congestion, I’m expecting to see quite a few people enjoying this wonderful atmosphere, we want that to happen. But we also want to make sure people are doing it safely.”

In a county with this many registered boaters, Officer Brown, and others like him have their work cut out for them. More than ever, they’ll be checking for safety equipment, like flares, life vests, throwable devices like a life preserver, as well as IDs and Registrations.

“Anyone born after January 1st 1988, you are required to have your boater ID card,” Brown said.

They’ll also be checking for anything boaters shouldn’t have on board.

“We are looking for contraband, drugs, any kind of illegal activity. It’s a pretty typical thing we see,” Brown said.

To find out more about how to safely take to the water for Memorial Day, you can find more here.

