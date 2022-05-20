Warm on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Drivers can expect delays on part of Watertown’s Washington Street over the next few days. City DPW crews will be working in the southbound lane between Thompson Boulevard and Flower Avenue East. Work is expected to continue through Friday. Two-way traffic will be kept...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ruth Fish, a resident of Ives Hill Retirement Community died on May 23, 2022 at the age of 92. Ruth was born on July 29, 1929 to Bertha Wilhelmina Johnson and Carl Albert Nelson, and she is preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband of 58 years, Dr. James Bartlett Fish, who died in 2009. Ruth and her sister, Betty Jean, were born and raised in Muskegon, Michigan, where her family was active in the Lutheran Church. She earned a commendation for perfect Sunday School attendance spanning from kindergarten through her senior year of high school.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2022 Grape Blossom Festival at the Thousand Islands Winery is this weekend. Owner Stephen Conaway and interim general manager Nicholas Shanley say admission to the festival is free. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The festival is from 2...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north county has lost a noted broadcaster, businessman, and political aficionado. Ezra Ford, better known as Ted, died Monday at age 81. His broadcasting career started at WWNY in 1963. Though Ted was fresh out of college, a colleague remembers that he meant business in roles as news assignment editor and newscast director.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet will stop the Post Office from delivering - no, not your mail, but your daily newspaper. The Watertown Daily Times announced that starting on June 21 the daily edition of the paper will be delivered through the United States Postal Service, not a newspaper carrier.
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Following a brief illness, Annmarie, 61, of Cape Vincent, passed away on May 23rd, 2022 surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted with Cleveland Funeral Home. Annmarie was born on April 18th, 1961 in the...
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine E. “Kathy” Harmych, 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 21, 2022 at the Lewis County Residential Care Facility in Lowville, NY, where she had been a resident there since 2015. Born in Lowville on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Peter...
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Arlene M. “Sis” Harris, 83, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Deacon John Levison presiding. Arlene passed away on January 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Danny E. Blake, 73, of 16 High St., West Carthage, passed away on Thursday, May 19,2022 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, surrounded by his family. Danny was born on April 16,1949 in Zanesville, OH, son of Robert Blake and Vivian (Doss) Blake Emmert....
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg neighborhood is being advised to boil water before consuming it. The advisory is for the 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Proctor Avenue. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Scott P. McKeever, Sr., age 64, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held in Flackville on May the 28th at Tru North Pizza starting at 1 pm. Scott is survived...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lester needs humans of his own to cuddle with. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says he’s a very sweet guy. He’s a little over a year old and came from an Amish farm. He was surrendered because he kept running away.
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Services for Betty D. Robinson, 94, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith presiding. Betty passed away on February 13, 2022 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas W. Langtry, age 61 of Hammond will be held at a time to be determined. Mr. Langtry passed away on Sunday (May 22, 2022) at Samaritan Medical Center after declining health. Surviving are four sisters Faye (Richard) Felt of Rural Hall,...
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for James E. Talarico, age 85, of Waddington, NY, will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington, NY with Rev. Matt Conger officiating. Mr. Talarico passed away on November 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Meade M. Bishop, 59, of Clayton passed away Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at Hospice of Jefferson County. Meade was born in Watertown May 16, 1963, son of Meade R. and Mathilda E. “Tillie” (Murdie) Bishop and attended Lyme Central School. He attended St. Vincent dePaul Church, Rosiere. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, watching NASCAR, with his favorite driver being Dale Ernhardt, and was a Dallas Cowboy fan.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Price Chopper / Market 32 is recalling a snack tray due to possible salmonella contamination. The company says they are issuing a voluntary manufacturer recall on Country Fresh 4.1-ounce Market 32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray. It has an ID of UPC 41735 04810 and expiration dates of 5/14/21 – 6/4/22.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Peter P. Rufa, 94, was reunited with the love of his life, Vincenza, on May 16, 2022, following a brief stay at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena. A celebration of Peter’s life will take place on Saturday, June 4, at Sacred Heart Church. Friends and family may offer condolences at the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Severinus Torwoe presiding. Entombment will take place following Mass in Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg, NY.
