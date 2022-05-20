Warm on Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ruth Fish, a resident of Ives Hill Retirement Community died on May 23, 2022 at the age of 92. Ruth was born on July 29, 1929 to Bertha Wilhelmina Johnson and Carl Albert Nelson, and she is preceded in death by her parents and by her beloved husband of 58 years, Dr. James Bartlett Fish, who died in 2009. Ruth and her sister, Betty Jean, were born and raised in Muskegon, Michigan, where her family was active in the Lutheran Church. She earned a commendation for perfect Sunday School attendance spanning from kindergarten through her senior year of high school.

