Fort Myers, FL

Neighbors act fast as they witness two dogs being abandoned in Fort Myers

By Joshua Cole
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzIdL_0fkBde6m00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Neighbors rushed to help two dogs they said they witnessed being abandoned by their owner in Fort Myers.

“They just abandon them and these dogs have never been in the wild they’re not wild animals,” said Nada Powers, who lives nearby the Citrus Cove development lot on Iona Road.

Powers said she and her husband didn’t think of much of an SUV near the lot with a person and two dogs out, saying people often play with their dogs in the field.

“The gentleman in the car ran to his car as fast as possible and just sped off,” she said.

She also said the dogs tried chasing after the owner but couldn’t catch up to the car.

“It was heartbreaking that someone could actually do something like that,” Powers said.

“We were just completely just confused about how anyone could do that to a couple of, you know, beautiful animals like that,” said Powers’ neighbor David D’Antonio who came out to help wrangle the dogs to safety.

Powers and D’Antonio said they immediately called police and Lee County Domestic Animal Services for assistance, hoping the owner could be found or the dogs could find a safe home to stay in.

“They just wanted food water and attention. They were so loving,” said D’Antonio.

County officials said this is an active case and are investigating. The sheriff’s office said the Animal Cruelty Task Force is also aware.

“Maybe this person really needs some help and hopefully will get some kind of repercussions with the law because we don’t want people to think this is something they can do,” said Powers.

Unfortunately, Lee County officials said “from May 2021 through today’s date, LCDAS has investigated about 350 complaints regarding abandonments.”

“If that’s something you’re contemplating, bring them back to the shelter. Give someone else a chance to love them,” said Powers.

“Whatever would result in a person acting that cruelty to another living being i would want to offer them some type of assistance. And let them know it’s just cruel beyond description and there should be repercussions for this kind of thing,” said D’Antonio.

Comments / 0

#Beautiful Animals#Citrus#Animal Cruelty
