ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Seniors take a trip down memory lane at Crescent Elementary

By Skylar Eagle
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOolG_0fkBdNIX00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seniors at Woodrow Wilson High School took a trip down memory lane on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Former students of Crescent Elementary walked through the halls of their old stomping grounds to the cheers of current students and teachers. The event is a long-beloved tradition for students in Raleigh County, as it allows them to visit the place they began their academic career before starting the next chapter.

“Our goal in elementary school is to prepare them to go on and finish high school and as an educator, it is absolutely the best part of the job,” said Principal Theresa Lewis.

Lewis said it is heartwarming to see parents and students, both past and present, come together to celebrate the accomplishments of the senior class.

Congratulations to all the seniors graduating with the class of 2022!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Cedar Grove Middle students leave for the last time

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — It’s the end of an era for a school in eastern Kanawha County. Students left Cedar Grove Middle School for the last time today. The school will only house elementary students next school year, while middle schoolers will transfer to other middle schools in the area. Over the last few […]
wchsnetwork.com

Summer break begins for students in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Summer is here for Kanawha County students as their final school session of the year was Monday. As students finished their classes Monday, there were special events and parties around the county. The teachers will finish off their school year Tuesday. This is the earliest summer...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Bluefield State College temporarily holds off of completing on-campus housing

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Bluefield State College halted work on their new on-campus student housing. The college completed the first phase of its Heritage Village dorms which will be situated on campus. According to President Robin Capehart, when they acquired the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center it presented the capabilities to provide more beds than their project. […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Beckley, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Sports
Raleigh County, WV
Education
WVNS

Raleigh County students welcome new technology to their classrooms

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In the old days, the class skeleton was a staple in anatomy class. But after Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price bought five new virtual anatomy and dissection tables for each of the county’s high schools and Academy of Careers and Technology, students are learning about human anatomy in 3D – without using […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Six years later: Nicholas County school restoration plans closer to reality

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Restoration plans continue after three schools were destroyed by floods in Nicholas County six years ago. Monday's vote by the Nicholas Board of Education brought some kids one step closer to learning inside a school instead of a trailer. Members approved floorplans to replace Richwood schools damaged in the 2016 flood, and it creates a large complex at Cherry River Elementary that also includes Richwood Middle School and Richwood High School.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Huse Memorial Park to host Candlelight Vigil for Memorial Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville is hosting its annual Memorial Day candlelight vigil on Sunday, May 29, 2022, to remember soldiers who lost their lives defending our country. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature music, a presentation of the colors by a local boy scout troop, and a […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Cabell County Schools to provide meals throughout Summer 2022

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Starting in June, the Cabell County Schools Summer Lunch Program will give meals to children 18 years and under. “A nutritious meal is important for children to learn, play and remain active during the summer months. Remember, hunger does not take a summer vacation!” Cabell County Schools Meals will be […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Lane#Elementary School#Highschool
WVNS

Seniors highlighted at Senior Decision Day in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–Students at one technical center in Virginia announce their plans for the future. High school seniors at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center in Virginia celebrated their plans for the future on Tuesday. Seniors signed their letters of intent to commit to what they plan on pursuing. Deputy Summer Hess is a […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

First-ever Distinguished Gentleman’s Motorcycle Ride held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–About one in eight men is diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. One fundraiser hopes to raise awareness for cancer and mental health problems. The first-ever Fayetteville Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride took place Sunday morning. They partnered with the Love Hope Center for the Arts and Freefolk Brewery in Fayette County. The Distinguished […]
WVNS

Local church in Bluefield installs new pastor

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The Greater Mount Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield held an official pastoral installation service for DIstrict Elder Timothy Schofield. He was joined by Lady Schofield, city official Treyvon Simmons, Bluefield City manager Cecil Marson, and Bluefield Police Department Chief Dennis Dillow. He is only the third pastor at the church after the late […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Community members want better biking environment amid rising gas prices

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–When gas prices skyrocket, bikes are an option for some people. But in many areas, that means changes are needed. A community advocate in Beckley says the State Roads Department can take steps to make it easier and safer for bikers. Danielle Stewart said sidewalks in the city need to be repaired, drains […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Residents came out to celebrate General Beckley on Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A founder’s day celebration took place in Beckley to remember General Beckley and the mark he left on the city. The event was thanks to Beckley Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. Activities featured Beckley family reenactors and horse-drawn carriage rides. Becky Leach, with the Historical Society, says she thinks […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Greenlight Dispensary opens its doors in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local dispensary opened its doors to the public in Mercer County. After a lengthy renovation period, Greenlight Dispensary is ready to serve the community. On Monday, May 23, 2022, the company celebrated the grand opening of its Princeton location off of Expert Circle. Director of Retail with the company, Casey Efting said […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Pikeview Middle School held ninth career fair

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Pikeview Middle School held its ninth career fair on Friday, May 20, 2022. Students got the chance to look at careers in firefighting, law enforcement, electricians, and more. As different professions caught their eye, students said they learned some things they did not know. “I didn’t know they had two types […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Rising gas prices threaten senior services

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Rapidly increasing gas prices are threatening to take vital services away from seniors in Raleigh County The Raleigh County Commission on Aging provides three major services to seniors in the county. They provide transportation services to help seniors get to doctor’s appointments, they send nurses and social workers out in the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Motorcycle club hosts fundraiser for local community

ALTA, WV (WVNS)–A local fundraiser aims to raise money for community events in Greenbrier County. The Patriots Motorcycle Club is hosting another Poker Run ride. The route will be given at the time of the event but they plan to end at the Greenbrier State Forest Shelter. The ride benefits scholarships and their annual Christmas […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Rhodo Boogie Car and Bike Show to be held in downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Rhodo Boogie Car and Bike Show is making its way back to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The show will be held this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration and lineup will go on from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and plenty of prizes and trophies will follow after the event.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy