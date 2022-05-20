ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

North tops BNL in sectional semifinal

wbiw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North ended Bedford North Lawrence’s 2022 season with a dominating 5-0 victory during girls high school tennis action in the IHSAA sectional semifinals on Thursday. The Cougars lost only one game in three singles matches while advancing to the final to face rival Bloomington...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Stars bow out in girls track regional

BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence’s Autumn Hall and Lindley Steele settled for fourth-place finishes, missing qualification to the state finals by the narrowest of margins, during the IHSAA girls track regional at Bloomington North on Tuesday. Hall was edged by one inch in the discus, while Steele was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour clips BNL at Shadowood

SEYMOUR – Bedford North Lawrence finished second in a three-team clash on the front nine at Shadowood during high school golf action on Tuesday. Seymour won the event on its home course with a score of 162. The Stars posted 164, while Providence totaled 178. Jett Jones paced the...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary Updated: Richard Wayne Beavers

Richard Wayne Beavers, 66, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born July 22, 1955, in Bedford, Indiana, he. was the son of Edward and Elizabeth (White) Beavers. Richard was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and worked at Long John Silvers. He attended. The Body of Christ...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

NLCS Board approves personnel changes including 16 resignations

BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community School board approved 16 resignations to end the school year during their meeting Thursday night. These resignations include:. Rebecca Dever – Resigning as NLCC Criminal Justice Instructor – effective at the end of the 2021-2022 Academic Year. Shelby England – Resigning...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Carmen Runyon

Carmen Runyon, 76, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born January 20, 1946, in Wahiawa, Hawaii to Francisco and Solidad Vallejos. She married Tony Runyon on August 31, 1989. Before her illness, she enjoyed volleyball, racquetball, and working outside on their farm.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell Community Schools celebrates the graduating class of 2022

MITCHELL – High School graduation is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of students as they prepare themselves for their futures, and for the 2022 Graduating Class of Mitchell High School, the future looks bright. After the final day for students, these 89 graduates received their diplomas from Principal...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jill Ann Baker

Jill Ann Baker, 54, of Jeffersonville, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville. Born March 2, 1968, in Salem, she was the daughter of Ronald and Sue Ann (Tolbert) Baker. Jill was a member of the Saltillo Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: N. Ruth Sorrells

N. Ruth Sorrells, 86, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2022, at Stonecroft Health Campus in Bloomington. Born December 8, 1935, in Coffee County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Gilbert and Beulah (Wright) Brown. She married William “Bill” Bernard Sorrells on November 24, 1956, in Bedford and he preceded her in death on October 1, 1999.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line update

INDIANA – Last week, the Southport 6th Grade Academy in Perry Township hosted its first in-person career day since the COVID-19 pandemic. The I-69 Finish Line project team presented to approximately 150 students who are active in the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) program. The Academy’s...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Marion David Fish

Marion David Fish, 88, of Bedford, passed away at his residence at 7:11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Born November 9, 1933, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Raymond Fish and Elizabeth (Cummings) Fish. He graduated from Shawswick High School as the Valedictorian of the class of 1951. He married Phyllis A. (Louden) on September 30, 1955, and she survives.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Chamber to host FMLA Seminar with latest updates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana HR professionals seeking a refresher or introduction on Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) issues have an upcoming educational opportunity from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. The annual FMLA Seminar, with guidance presented by the Ogletree Deakins law firm, will take place on June 22 at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ginger Leigh Corey

Ginger Leigh Corey, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1976, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dennis and Brenda (Bridges) Corey. She worked in Caravan Janitorial at General Motors in Bedford and was a member of the Dive Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid lover of dolphins and Elvis. She also loved taking care of Chino and Millie, her adored pets. She loved getting to hear her brothers, Jeff and Joel play music together. She was very thrilled to get to be at her son’s wedding when he married his sweet fiancé, Emilee on May 20th of this year.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Limestone Heritage Festival looking for limestone carvers

LAWRENCE CO. – Bedford Indiana is known as the Limestone Capital of the World. The Limestone Heritage Festival is looking for limestone carvers to transform limestone into beautiful pieces of art. The Limestone Heritage Festival is in need of stonecutters’ work to display. Any experience level is welcome. It’s...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Time to enter the Limestone Heritage Festival Photography Contest

BEDFORD – Are you good with a camera? Do you like to take pictures of anything and everything? Then the Limestone Heritage Festival is looking for you. The Limestone Heritage Festival Photography Contest will be conducted Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, in the meeting room of the Lawrence County History Museum, 929 15th Street, Bedford (northside of the Courthouse Square).
BEDFORD, IN

