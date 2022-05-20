ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

Gordon 'Hank' Lewis Somerville

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville, 86, of Good Hope, passed away on May, 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. He was born at his parents, the late Glen and Mary Ellen Cox Somerville, home in Harrison County on September 17,...

Howard Lee McKay

JANE LEW — Howard Lee McKay, 88, of Jane Lew (Good Hope Community, Harrison Co., WV) went to be with his Lord and Savior, passing into his eternal life at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his wife by his side, under the compassionate and much appreciated care of WVU- Medicine Hospice, following a long courageous battle with COPD and heart disease.
JANE LEW, WV
Sharon Kay Weber Lowther Ashcraft

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sharon Kay Weber Lowther Ashcraft, 76, passed away peacefully at St. Barbara’s Nursing Home in Monongah, West Virginia, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born February 20, 1946, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the oldest of four children to the late Harold and...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Mary Alice Fox

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The family of Mary Alice Fox mourns her passing on May 19, 2022, in Naples, Florida. Mary Alice was born in Saint George, WV, May 9, 1932. She was the seventh of eight children growing up on the family farm. In 1951, she graduated from Parsons High School. She was the last surviving child of the late Lee and Daisy (Shahan) Miller of Clarksburg, WV.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Eleanor Irene Miller

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Eleanor Irene Miller, 90, of Keyser, WV, formerly of Hendersonville, NC, died Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Stonerise of Keyser. Born on March 3, 1932 in Goshen, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harris Edgar and Pauline Alberta (Kinney) Elliott. She was preceded in death by two husbands and was the last surviving of 14 children.
KEYSER, WV
Nancy Lee Blamer

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Nancy Lee (Mullan) Blamer, 93, was welcomed into the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born on August 6, 1928 in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Priscilla (Harvey) Mullan. Nancy’s second mother, who she also dearly loved, was the late Katherine (Shoemaker) Mullan.
KEYSER, WV
Ann Williams

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The year 1922 was a very good year for West Virginia sports. I…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Memorial Day events shaping up in Lewis County

Lewis County organizations are preparing for Memorial Day activities and observances. Beginning Saturday, May 28, with the annual Memorial Day Parade and ending Monday, May 30, with the Weston Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Day Service, it is going to be a busy weekend. Parade organizer Heath Schrader said while the...
Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K expects large crowds

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — For what is deemed its 25th anniversary plus one, the Cecil Jarvis Greater Clarksburg 10K will be held in-person next month. The race was conducted virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. “It brings back all the excitement and energy, and it’s...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Pat's Chat

I am so delighted that I can report to you that the Memorial Service for my sister is over and was so successfully completed. Going into it, I had no idea what I should do or how, so I can just praise the Lord that it happened so beautifully. I could not have done it without the help of my own sweet family, Mary Ann's family, my church family, and especially Barry Scott of Helvetia for getting the video done so well, Mary Stauffer and Alma Heckert, Ann Lowther, Mary Cutlip for coordinating the luncheon after the service, Pastor Daniel Venegas for the life sketch and retired pastor Rick Cutrigfht and his wife, Bonnie Cutright for her constant support and some of the special music and the uplifting, hopeful sermon, for Roy and Lois Waybright for their constant friendliness to all my relatives and to visitors, plus the Williams family children with their captivating music. Even some of Mary Ann's caretakers joined us in celebrating Mary Ann's life. Mary Ann's legacy for loving to sing lives on through her four great-grandchildren, Crew, Aven, Reeve and Adah. Since Mary Ann had donated her body to science, Heavner and Cutright Funeral Home added some professional touches by helping me get the obituary in papers and providing the funeral brochures and register. Their help and all the others made the task more pleasant.
HELVETIA, WV
The middle of everywhere

The advent of warm weather brings out the hiker and biker in many of us, and local rail trails offer a safe and visually stimulating place to exercise and enjoy the beauty of North Central West Virginia. MCTrail, a paved, 2.5-mile trail running along Prickett’s Creek through rural Marion County,...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Harrison County CEOS clubs join to help veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As part of their CEOS Week celebration, the 15 clubs in the Harrison County Community Educational Outreach Service organization collected items to help veterans who find themselves unexpectedly admitted to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. Sometimes, veterans visit the facility for what...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Roanoke Reunion held May 22

Members of the Roanoke community gathered over the weekend at Stonewall Resort for fellowship and reminiscing. The reunion began in 1993, with 50 people attending the first. According to reunion organizer Emma Snider, the event has attracted 350 people in the past. Pictures and yearbooks were on display for people...
ROANOKE, WV
Broad Run Baptist to host Suicide Awareness Prevention Forum

Broad Run Baptist Church in Jane Lew will host a Suicide Prevention Forum on Sunday, June 5, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Michele Rivard, community engagement and partnership coordinator with Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, and Ben Meize, social worker and veteran, are co-hosting the forum. The forum...
JANE LEW, WV
City of Grafton set to celebrate with 155th Memorial Day parade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents of North Central West Virginia are preparing to observe Memorial Day this weekend, and the city of Grafton will once again hold a parade to commemorate the holiday. Grafton’s is the longest running Memorial Day parade in the country. “This year is...
GRAFTON, WV

