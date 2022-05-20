ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Barricaded subject in custody following early morning stand off

 5 days ago
Barricaded subject in custody

Location: 6300 block of S. Westshore Blvd.

Date/Time: Thursday May 19 2022, 12:09 p.m.

Preliminary details:

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning, two women dialed 911 and said they had barricaded themselves in the back bedroom of the unit after a male acquaintance threatened them with a gun.

When officers arrived, they approached the front door of the unit and heard what they believed to be someone racking a gun. They also heard the subject make several threats towards them and the victims inside the unit.

Patrol officers utilized their shields and helmets and secured the scene until they were relieved by members of TRT and HNT units.

The negotiator made contact with the subject. While the negotiator was talking to the subject, SWAT was able to safely rescue the two victims from the back bedroom through a window and brought them down a ladder.

The negotiator continued to speak with the subject for over an hour.

Around 9:00 a.m., officers attempted to breach the front door with an explosive, but were unsuccessful.

The negotiator continued to speak with the subject for another hour until the subject's mother arrived on scene around 10:00 a.m.

The mother recorded a message that was played over the PA system but the subject remained inside the unit.

Around 10:30 a.m., several rounds of gas were deployed into the apartment. Officers made their way into the unit, carefully searching for the subject. He was located in bedroom and was taken into custody.

The subject faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated false imprisonment with a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

