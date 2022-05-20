ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Duluth Public Schools requiring staff mask up again

WDIO-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday, staff in Duluth school buildings will again be required to mask up. The district said the mask requirement is for staff only, although students are "strongly urged" to wear masks in school....

www.wdio.com

WDIO-TV

COVID-19 concerns on the rise in St. Louis County

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County are on the rise, causing the number of concerns to also go up. “Right now it's certainly pretty prevalent in our community where we are seeing a higher number of people getting sick with COVID”, says St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

DECC looking for volunteers to greet cruise passengers

The DECC is looking for volunteers to greet cruise passengers who disembark in the Twin Ports. They're calling the volunteers "DECC Hands." "We are looking for people who love Duluth and want to share that passion as a DECC Hand," DECC Executive Director Dan Hartman. DECC Hands will answer questions...
WDIO-TV

Hour changes at the Duluth Public Library

The Duluth Public Library announces changes to their hours. All branches of the Duluth Public Library will be closed on Memorial Day, May 30. This includes the Main Library, Mt. Royal Branch Library, and West Duluth Branch. Libraries will resume normal hours on Tueesday, May 31.
WDIO-TV

Rain delay celebration for National Nursing Home Week

As part of the celebration for National Nursing Home Week, unconventional visitors showed up at the North Shore Estates on Grand Avenue in Duluth on Monday. The event had been postponed twice due to rain, but thankfully all went well Monday. "This week is supposed to kind of celebrate the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

No hire made after UMD chancellor search, interim to be appointed

A nationwide search for UMD's next chancellor yielded no hire. University of Minnesota system president Joan Gabel announced that an interim chancellor will be appointed to a two-year term. People are invited to make nominations. "I imagine this news will inspire a range of emotions, but ultimately, it is an...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Busiest time ahead for the Twin Ports Interchange project

About 100 people are clocking in right now on the Twin Ports Interchange project site, and it is a busy place. Indeed, the manager said it's the busiest season for them yet. Sometimes, that means clocking in on weekends. "We are still feeling the pressure of the late spring as...
WDIO-TV

South Pier Inn Hotel celebrates 20 years with scholarship announcement

The South Pier Inn Hotel in Duluth held an event Tuesday to celebrate 20 years in business. At the event, the hotel’s owners announcing a new scholarship to give back to the community. The initial $20,000 scholarship fund will provide ongoing $2500 scholarships to address workforce shortages in the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Work underway for the historical mine tour across NE Minnesota

Work continues on the historical mine pit tour in northeast Minnesota. Organizers have identified 44 spots across four counties to feature. Videography has been completed, and editing is underway. Meg Christianson, from Visit Grand Rapids, told us, "Post-COVID, we want to make sure people know about off the beaten path...
WDIO-TV

Gaelynn Lea shares her love of music with Proctor students

Gaelynn Lea loves working with kids. So Monday's performances at Bay View Elementary were right up her alley. "A lot of my jobs in the past involved being around kids. And the reason I got into music in the first place, is that an orchestra came to my elementary school. I think it's really important that musicians play in schools, and kids can see what's possible," she shared.
PROCTOR, MN
WDIO-TV

Greenwood Fire closure lifted

On Monday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service announced that it will be lifting the Greenwood Fire Closure, which has been in place since August. This announcement does not include the McDougal Lake Campground and Trail. "The closure was left in place over the winter season to allow for weakened, dead...
LAKE COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Two Harbors City Council approves recall election for embattled Mayor

On Monday night, the Two Harbors City Council debated whether to hold a recall election for Mayor Chris Swanson. Three citizens spoke about the allegations and their belief that a recall election is needed. “The mayor had exhibited a pattern of behavior that shows a stunning lapse in judgment on...
TWO HARBORS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility Back In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man who escaped from a corrections facility is in custody. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Kris Severin escaped Wednesday morning from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Deputies learned Severin had connections with a homeowner south of Eveleth, and attempted to make contact with the homeowner several times. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, deputies pulled up to the home to find Severin knocking on the front door. He fled into a swampy area, and law enforcement was not able to find him after searching for several hours. Around 8:30 a.m. the next day, deputies returned to the home and found him inside a car which belonged to the homeowner. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at St. Louis County Jail in Duluth. The incident is under investigation.
DULUTH, MN
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota prep softball section brackets released

On Sunday Minnesota prep softball section playoff brackets were released. In Section 7A Moose Lake/Willow River earned the number one seed and will open the tournament hosting No. 16 Cook County Tuesday, May 24th at 4pm. In Section 7AA Proctor earned the top seed and a first round bye. Second...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

UMD hosts 50th anniversary celebration for Title IX

In the mid 1960s the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) started sponsoring a handful of women's sports. Now, 50 years after the implementation of Title IX, nine of their 16 programs are women's varsity teams. Tuesday afternoon the Bulldogs held a special anniversary celebration to reflect on the importance of...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Hermantown's Beth Clark stepping down as Athletic Director

After 16 years leading the Hermantown athletic department, Beth Clark is stepping down as Athletic Director. Alex White has been named her successor. He served in the same role at Aitkin since the 2019-2020 school year. White will take over in July. Clark does still plan to stay on as...
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth East boys tennis swings past Denfeld, into Section 7AA semifinals

Top-seeded Duluth East boys tennis picked up the shutout win over eighth seeded Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Tuesday. The Greyhounds would earn the 7-0 win at Longview Tennis Club. Dane Patten and Ryan Delaney would pickup 6-0 wins on the number one and number two singles courts.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior, Esko softball pickup first round playoff wins

Both the Superior and Esko softball teams picked up first round wins in their playoff brackets on Tuesday. In round one of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 1 Regionals, fifth seeded Superior topped 12th seeded Wausau East 6-0 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. The Spartans (16-2) advance to visit No. 4 New Richmond (20-3) in round two Thursday.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Former UMD captain Sydney Brodt signs with Minnesota Whitecaps

Last week the Minnesota Whitecaps signed University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women's hockey alum Sidney Morin, and on Monday they welcomed another former Bulldog. Three-time UMD captain and 2020 grad Sydney Brodt has signed a one-year contract with the PHF's Whitecaps. She most recently skated in Europe's SDHL serving Linköping...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth Dylan Fest celebrates Bob Dylan’s 81st birthday

Duluth Dylan Fest celebrated Bob Dylan’s 81st birthday with a acoustic performance on the porch of Dylan’s childhood home in Duluth on Tuesday. “I'm a Dylan fan, but I'm also a Dylan Fest fan and a fan of the organizers here,” said Dylan Fest committee member Sunbonnet Sue. “These people aren't just obsessive Dylan fans who live here, they're historic preservationists who are preserving Bob's house. They're preserving the Armory, the Sacred Heart Music Center--and I just think that's a fabulous tribute to Bob.”
DULUTH, MN

