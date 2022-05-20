ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Hall Ambulance unveils new memorial for EMS Appreciation Week

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 5 days ago
This week is EMS Appreciation Week, a time to celebrate those emergency medical services professionals who dedicate their lives to responding to those in need of medical aid.

You can honor local EMS workers lost in the line of duty by visiting a special memorial just outside Hall Ambulance in Downtown Bakersfield.

Just recently Hall Ambulance President and CEO Lavonne C. Hall unveiled the new memorial re-designed with blue granite, bronze lettering, and stone to pay proper tribute to fallen employees.

The memorial can be visited on the south side of 21st Street between N and O streets in Hall's Memorial Garden.

