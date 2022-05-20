Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Eastern Richmond County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Biscoe to near Hamlet to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Maxton and Hoffman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HOKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO