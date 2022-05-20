ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Pharma bro’ Martin Shkreli seen for first time since early prison release

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Notorious “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli was seen in public Thursday for the first time since his early release from federal prison a day earlier.

In exclusive photos obtained by The Post, Shkreli was captured sporting a 5 o’clock shadow and appeared disheveled while fidgeting with his phone outside of a Brooklyn halfway house.

He was also noticeably dressed down, wearing a baggy gray sweatsuit and a white T-shirt.

The convict — who gained notoriety when he jacked up the price of a life-saving drug by an incredible 5,000% — checked into the halfway house Wednesday after finishing less than five years of his seven-year sentence for defrauding hedge fund investors.

Since his release, Shkreli has wasted no time getting back on the New York City dating scene as he’s reportedly searching for love on the dating app Bumble.

The pharma bro fired up a profile on the app proclaiming he’s 39 and available, BuzzFeed culture reporter Stephanie McNeal revealed on Twitter .

“Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli served less than five years of his seven-year federal prison sentence.
Gabriella Bass
Shkreli was seen wearing a gray sweater and sweatpants Thursday.
Gabriella Bass
“Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli is reportedly looking for love on dating app Bumble.
Gabriella Bass
Martin Shkreli was seen making a phone call outside a Brooklyn halfway house.
Gabriella Bass
Shkreli was notorious for price gouging as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Gabriella Bass

Shkreli was convicted in 2017 of defrauding investors in a series of hedge funds. He is expected to be released from the halfway house in September.

New York Post

New York Post

