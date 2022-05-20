ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany woman admits $1.6M COVID-relief fraud

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=373bGa_0fkBYo6p00

ALBANY — An Albany woman faces up to 20 years in prison for fraudulently obtaining nearly three dozen COVID-relief loans for businesses worth a combined $1.6 million.

Debra Hackstadt, 67, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court.

She admitted receiving $1,615,546 through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans program — two pandemic-relief measures designed to assist businesses struggling financially amid the shutdowns and economic changes resulting from COVID-19.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the FBI, said in a news release that the 32 loans were issued between April 30, 2020, and June 11, 2021, to Hackstadt herself, relatives, acquaintances and several companies she or family members controlled.

They said Hackstadt’s loan applications contained fictitious employees, grossly overstated employee counts and payroll totals, and false tax documents. She also admitted she obtained two other business loans from private lenders with a combined value of $90,790 and promptly defaulted on both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHIE4_0fkBYo6p00

Paycheck Protection Program loans were issued by private financial institutions and backed by the federal government while Economic Injury Disaster Loans are issued directly by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In all, Hackstadt obtained 27 PPP loans and five EIDLs ranging from $4,610 to $137,500.

The U.S. attorney general on May 17, 2021, established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat and prevent misuse of pandemic relief assistance. It combines the resources of numerous federal agencies to detect, investigate and prosecute fraud.

Information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can be reported to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Hackstadt will be sentenced Oct. 6 by Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby. She faces up to 20 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

She has agreed to pay restitution and to forfeit $254,812, the amount she personally obtained through the scheme.

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • The Parting Schotts Podcast: Talking Union men's lacrosse; inaugural NYS Hockey Hall of Fame ceremon...

Categories: Business, News

From the Web

Simple Method to Reduce Neuropathy (Watch)

NeuroPure

Remember Her? Take a Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now

Definition

Avoid This Fast Food Chain at All Costs - Scientists Agree It's the Worst

Definition

30 Selfies Taken Before Tragedy (#9 is Unbelievably Tragic)

Definition

How to Burn Fat Like Crazy Without Keto or Starving Yourself

Daily Health Tips

What She Did to Lose Weight Stuns Doctors: Do This Daily Before Bed

Health

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Albany woman admits to stealing over $1.5 million in pandemic relief funds

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 67-year-old woman from Albany has pleaded guilty to charges, admitting to stealing over 1.5 million in pandemic relief funds. Debra Hackstadt fraudulently obtained 32 government-backed loans. Those loans were intended for businesses that struggled under COVID. Hackstadt admitted that between April 30, 2020 and...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Bail Jumping: Kayla Weaver, 22, of Rensselaer, was arrested at 10:57 am on May 11 in Nassau for third-degree bail jumping. Criminal Possession: Rebekah Arney, 28, of Cohoes, was arrested at 9:23 am on May 11 in Hoosick Falls for 2 counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
RENSSELAER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
WNYT

Third suspect charged in Schoharie County homicide

State police have caught a third suspect involved in the Schoharie County homicide of Connor Delaney. Jeffrey McGough is charged with murder in the second-degree and robbery. He turned himself in at State Police Princetown, and is in the Schoharie County Jail without bail. As NewsChannel 13 first reported back...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess Man Arrested After Not Scanning Items at Self Checkout

While using the self-checkout you may have wondered what would happen if you didn't scan something. A Dutchess man found out the answer to that question the hard way. Over the past decade, many Hudson Valley businesses have been phasing out long checkout lines, replacing them with self-service kiosks that allow customers to ring themselves up. At first, it was a bit unsettling to scan your own items but now many shoppers prefer the convenience of checking out on their own.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wire Fraud#District Court#The Albany Field Office#Fbi
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

A man from the Capital District has claimed a $1 million New York Lottery prize.Albany County resident Daniel Foster, of Watervliet, claimed a top prize from the lottery's "Strike it Rich" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, May 18.He received his prize as a single, lump-sum paymen…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
informnny.com

Oneida County man charged with harassment

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the Village of Oriskany Falls was arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to a residence in the Village of Oriskany Falls on the morning of May 21 for a domestic dispute complaint. After arriving at the scene and investigating the complaint, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Deadly Week for COVID in Broome County

The local death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continues its grim upward march. Broome County on May 19 reported two more lives lost bringing the total to seven for the week. Broome County has now lost 518 residents to the pandemic. Chenango County added two names to the death rolls for a total of 122 deaths and Cortland County May 19 reported another death, bringing their total to 121.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming June 1: Gas Relief for Motorists

BALLSTON SPA — The county Board of Supervisors staged a 30-minute special meeting May 11 and approved a pump savings cost for motorists in Saratoga of about .06 per gallon, which will go into effect on June 1. The tax savings at the pump was approved by the majority...
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

Officials with the New York State Police have announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Mitchell J. Redner, 30, of Boonville, was charged in Boonville on May 8 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Nolan...
HERKIMER, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
124
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy