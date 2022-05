81% of people in the United States would be motivated to stay fit by earning cryptocurrency for exercising in the Metaverse, according to a new study. Conducted by fitness website FitRated, the study included a survey of over 1,000 people across the country of different backgrounds, body types, and investing experiences, to gauge how much people would be motivated to work out in the Metaverse.

