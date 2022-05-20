ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, AR

Kingsland’s Johnny Cash leak problem getting fixed, suspect arrested

By Bill Smith
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFtEY_0fkBYGIF00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials in Kingsland said the leak coming from a silhouette painting of Johnny Cash on the city water tower has stopped as repairs get underway and that a suspect in the case has been arrested.

According to Mayor Luke Neal, the repair work started Wednesday with the tower being drained and city water services switching to well water sources.

Neal added that welding crews are heading up to patch the hole in the Man in Black but noted that it could take two to three days for the repairs to be complete. The mayor said while the work is being done, residents may see discolored water.

Johnny Cash springs a leak after Arkansas water tower vandalized

While many may chuckle at the viral images of the legendary performer seemingly relieving himself, Neal said Monday that the town was losing 30,000 gallons of water a day at a daily cost of $200 and that the repairs would cost upwards of $5,000.

“It might seem small in bigger places,” the mayor said of the cost, “but for here, it’s a pretty large number.”

As for the arrest in the case, Neal said that the suspect’s identity was not yet being released, nor did the mayor disclose what charges the person would be facing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

