We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO