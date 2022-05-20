ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

‘Love Your Block’ program helps neighborhood improvement projects in Hartford

By Michelle Liu
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UX0WL_0fkBXAxg00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – People in Hartford are beautifying their neighborhoods and making the changes they want to see. It’s all part of the “Love Your Block” program.

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and Mayor Luke Bronin announced $225,000 in grants for neighborhood improvement projects.

This year, there will be 21 “Love Your Block” projects in 15 neighborhoods.

“These are community-led, community-driven and reflect the fabric and diversity, and the creativity of the block. The ownership and the pride that comes along with these projects is something special, is something that is also contagious,” said Jay Williams, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving President & CEO.

The announcement was held across the street from the Urban Hope Refuge Church, which is one of the recipients of last year’s “Love Your Block” grants. The church now has a community garden and mural.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Connecticut

Old Hartford Home Gets Makeover After Years of Debate

An old brick home in Hartford is getting a makeover thanks to Habitat for Humanity, a local church and the residents of the Frog Hollow neighborhood. Senior Pastor Paula Mehmel is thrilled to help Habitat for Humanity North Central CT rehabilitate the old 1890 Queen House on Capitol Avenue. It...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

West Haven Waterfront: Where do the projects stand now?

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Beach season is here, and did you know that West Haven has the longest public beach in the state? There are miles of great sand, so why is so much of West Haven’s waterfront wasted? An entire section of the waterfront is supposed to be an outlet mall by now. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Redevelopment of former Stanley Tools factory begins

NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart and developer Amit Lakhotia broke coconuts outside 480 Myrtle St. Tuesday, a traditional Indian ritual to ask for God’s blessing. This marked the kickoff for the redevelopment of the former Stanley Tools factory, but also the ongoing transformation of the neighborhood itself.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
hamlethub.com

CT Homecare Agency Announces $60,000 Employee Award Program

As businesses across all industries compete to attract new talent, one Connecticut company is rewarding current employees with a new bonus program. Assisted Living Services, Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Conn. is converting its monthly $5,000 Platinum Caregiver Award for one outstanding employee into a $1,000 award for five employees each month in response to an employee and client survey. The program will culminate in December, 2022 with the selection of one Ultimate $5000 Platinum Caregiver.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Non-profit helps Connecticut’s families rebuild after trauma

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-profit organization in New London County is helping the homeless rebuild their lives. For 30 years, Thames River Community Service in Norwich has been providing safe housing and support services for families going through a tough time. “Most of our families have been through some...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Volunteers needed at High Hopes Therapeutic Riding facility in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – 30 year old Therese Popinchalk gets stronger and feels confident when working with a horse at High Hopes Therapeutic Riding. “We’re working on posture, balance, listening skills attention focus” said Executive Director, Kitty Stalsburg. “I love my horse Gracie,” said Popinchalk. Popinchalk also worked alongside Linda Ferraro for years. Ferraro […]
OLD LYME, CT
i95 ROCK

Take a Good Long Look Into Connecticut’s Only Underground River

Hartford's Bushnell Park was established in 1854 and created around the city's Hog River named because of the foul smells caused by factories dumping industrial waste. Eventually, the Hog River became known as the Park River, which ran through the city. But during Hartford's early industrial growth, the river brought...
FOX 61

Hartford schools unions survey shows unhappiness among staff

HARTFORD, Conn — A new survey in the Hartford Public Schools shows some staff members are not happy at their job and do not favor the district superintendent. The survey, done in collaboration with the Hartford Federation of Teachers, Hartford Federation of Paraprofessionals, and AFT Connecticut, shows 45% of the 545 respondents are either somewhat or very unsatisfied with their job. Compared to 2019, 60% say it is worse now.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
i95 ROCK

Is 2022 the Year of the Black Bear in Connecticut?

I know it's going to happen one of these days, I'm so close, and they're all around me. I've never seen a black bear out in the wild, but I almost did this morning. I was sitting on my couch at 6:30 AM, when I heard my wife frantically knocking on our slider. "Holy poop! Open the fudging door! There's a fudging bear out here!" I was in my robe, but I walked out barefoot trying to catch a glimpse of the big fella. Nope, it was already gone. It scared the hell out of her, as she was walking our precious 5 pound Chihuahua RayRay when she saw it lumbering nearby.
iheart.com

The Hartford Taste - Presented by The Hartford

Rebranded as Hartford Taste, Connecticut’s favorite food festival is back! Festivities will take place at Constitution Plaza on June 10th – 11th from 11 AM – 10 PM. That’s two days of good food, good music, and good company. People from throughout the region will come to our Capital City to taste a variety of food from our top-notch eateries, relax, and have fun.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Lamont signs legislation for hate crimes unit to operate in CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – When someone first reported a banner reportedly hung by a white supremacist group on the Vauxhall Street Extension overpass in New London police didn’t realize what it meant until they researched it. They then contacted the new Hate Crimes Unit which works out of a room on the second floor at […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Eyewitness News

Students and parents react to stabbing at Hartford Public High School

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Students and parents are reacting to a stabbing at Hartford Public High School Tuesday. A few students shared what it was like when the incident happened. “I am feeling a little petrified. I’m not going to lie I have never really experienced a code red...
FOX 61

Family gathers for vigil after 16th homicide in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — Family members of a 25-year-old Bloomfield man killed in Hartford last week mourned his loss at a prayer vigil Tuesday evening. Local group, Mother’s United Against Violence, held the vigil on Zion Street where Daryl Walker was shot last Thursday. “I still can’t believe that...
WTNH

Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford hosts free baby formula giveaway

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — The Emmanuel Lutheran Church did its part to help parents during the baby formula shortage by hosting a free giveaway of the scarce product. Some parents had to travel great distances to the church in order to feed their infants, including New Haven resident Alexis Ayala. “I drove from New Haven, […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford food truck park set to open this summer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A food truck park is being constructed in the west end of Hartford. We’ve seen food truck parks in New Haven and West Hartford and this summer the capital city will have its own. “This is local to Hartford. It’s the first one in Hartford,”...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New laws could allow WIC families more baby formula options

HARTFORD, Conn. — Low-income families who rely on the WIC program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, to get baby formula will now have an easier time getting their hands on the food. This, was after President Joe Biden signed the Access to Baby Formula Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes.
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy