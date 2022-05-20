ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gusty winds fuel wildfires in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqPnh_0fkBX3rq00
Wildfires New Mexico Fire rages along a ridgeline east of highway 518 near the Taos County line as firefighters from all over the country converge on Northern New Mexico to battle the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires on May 13, 2022. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP) (Jim Weber)

ALBEQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in west Texas and another that's picking up steam again in New Mexico.

Evacuation orders remained in place for residents near the wildfires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.

Dangerous fire weather involving gusty winds, high temperatures and extremely low humidity was predicted to continue through Friday — especially in New Mexico, where the largest U.S. wildfire burned for more than a month and the governor expects the number of structures destroyed will exceed 1,000.

More than 2,100 fire personnel with fighting that blaze, which has burned more than 473 square miles (1,225 square kilometers) of timber and brush in a region east of Santa Fe and south of Taos. Only about one-third of the fire's perimeter is estimated contained.

With winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph), red flag warnings signalling extreme wildfire danger were in effect until 10 p.m. — much later into the night than is typical. Gusts closer to 50 mph (80 kph) were expected on Friday, said the wildfire's incident meteorologist, Bladen Breitreiter.

In Texas, the Texas A&M Forestry Service said the fire that has burned dozens of homes was still only 5% contained Thursday afternoon after charring more than 15 square miles (39 square kilometers) of juniper and mesquite brush 18 miles (29 km) southwest of Abilene.

That fire had prompted the evacuation of the historic town of Buffalo Gap on Wednesday. Forestry Service spokesman Stuart Morris said the town had reopened Thursday, but a wind shift expected later Thursday could pose a new threat.

No injuries had been reported as of Thursday afternoon, but Morris said 27 structures had been destroyed. It wasn't immediately clear how many of them were residences.

All of West Texas was under a red flag wildfire danger warning Thursday, with an underlying drought and critically to extremely dry vegetation combining with 100-degree temperatures Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) and gusty winds.

However, the Forestry Service said a new weather pattern by the weekend is expected to usher in cooler temperatures and moisture that could limit potential for wildfire activity on Saturday and Sunday.

Wildfires have broken out this spring earlier than usual across multiple states in the western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.

____

Associated Press writers Terry Wallace in Dallas and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
Action News Jax

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
City
Buffalo Gap, TX
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Reno, TX
City
Santa Fe, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Nevada, TX
Local
Colorado Government
Action News Jax

Live results: 2022 Georgia Primary Election

Action News Jax has live results for the 2022 Georgia Primary Election. Bookmark this link to get updates for Georgia Primary races. We’ve composed a comprehensive list of the multiple ways you can access our coverage of Election 2022. We want you to know we’ve got you covered as we follow the results.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Wallace
Action News Jax

Floridians could flock to shelters if hurricanes loom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An increased demand for shelter space is expected if hurricanes threaten Florida’s coastline in the upcoming storm season. With COVID-19 protocols lifted, and people pinching pennies as inflation has hit a four-decade high, emergency-management officials anticipate people will opt for public shelters rather than drive to hotels hundreds of miles away when storms approach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Action News Jax

Timeline of Oregon county's ballot tally remains uncertain

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Three weeks after Oregon’s third-largest county learned that a majority of their ballots had blurry barcodes and were unreadable by vote-counting machines, state officials have yet to receive a written plan detailing how the county will complete the tally by June 13, the deadline to certify election results.
PORTLAND, OR
Action News Jax

Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov's race in stinging rebuke of Trump

ATLANTA — (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger on Tuesday in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#West Texas#Wildland Fire#Albequerque
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida’s hurricane tax ‘holiday’ adds pet supplies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With a sales-tax “holiday” starting this weekend, Floridians can save a few dollars on pet supplies as they stockpile other needs for the upcoming hurricane season. The state’s two-week disaster-preparedness tax holiday will begin Saturday and, for the first time, shoppers will be able...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy