Vigil set for Healing Garden to Stand in Solidarity with the Buffalo Community
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, El Paso County officials have planned a vigil this weekend to stand in solidarity with the grieving community.
Community members are invited to join the vigil on Sunday, May 22nd at 7:30pm.
The vigil will honor the victims lost in the shooting on May 14, 2022, at the site of the Sun City’s own memorial to the 23 lives lost to the Walmart massacre on August 3, 2019.
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego released the following statement about the upcoming ceremony.
The Community Healing Garden at Ascarate Park is located at 6900 Delta Drive.
